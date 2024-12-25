As a beloved screen presence for over 30 years, Liam Neeson has seen it all. Before his breakout role as a major star in Schindler's List, where he played the titular business tycoon-turned-humanitarian, Neeson defined himself as a versatile supporting actor starring opposite Clint Eastwood in The Dead Pool or as the quiet, unassuming romantic interest in Husbands and Wives. When Neeson appeared in a movie, it immediately obtained gravitas, which especially came in handy for big-ticket franchise starters in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and Batman Begins. He could make the most pulpy and ludicrous circumstances seem Shakespearean. Out of all the weighty parts in his career, the role that left Neeson "nervous" and "shaking" was when he was asked to do the unthinkable: sing in front of Julie Andrews. Truthfully, anyone would feel the same.

Liam Neeson Is Julie Andrews' Lover in 'Duet for One'

As an actor of austere taste, appearing in various historical dramas in the '90s such as Rob Roy, Michael Collins, and Les Misérables, Neeson making a hard pivot into trashy action-thrillers in the Taken mold in his late 50s was not on anyone's bingo card. Regardless of his overqualified merits, Neeson has an innate ability to make a junky exploitation movie like Non-Stop or The Commuter feel greater than the sum of its parts, and in between these sometimes indistinguishable Jaume Collet-Serra films, he'll still give you a spellbinding dramatic performance in Martin Scorsese's Silence.

Before he amassed such an eclectic filmography, Neeson was just a hopeful young actor trying to make a name for himself in Duet for One, a star vehicle for Julie Andrews, the most iconic voice in musicals in the last 60 years. Directed by Andrey Konchalovskiy of Runaway Train fame, the 1986 drama follows Stephanie Anderson (Andrews), a famous violinist who falls ill with multiple sclerosis, causing her professional and personal life to collapse. This complicated tale of death, betrayal, and loneliness, based on the play by Tom Kempinski, also stars Alan Bates, Max von Sydow, and Rupert Everett. Stephanie is loosely modeled after the world-renowned British violinist Jacqueline du Pré. Neeson plays Totter, a junk collector moonlighting as a low-grade club singer with whom Stephanie has a romantic affair.

Liam Neeson Was Understandably a Nervous Wreck Singing in Front of Julie Andrews

Although Duet for One remains an obscure film (one that Liam Neeson claimed that "nobody saw" in the previously-linked Guardian interview) it features an unshakable memory for the actor. In one scene, Neeson sings the country "Green, Green Grass of Home," for Stephanie at Totter's club. "I’ve never been more nervous in all my life," Neeson said, recalling the pressure of performing a tune in front of Mary Poppins herself. "F--k me, I’m singing to Julie Andrews, you know? She can hold a tune," he continued, as he described having to fight against the sensation of his knees shaking while filming. When the interviewer pondered whether the scene was available online, Neeson shuddered. "Jesus, no, don’t look," he responded. On Good Morning America in 2015, Neeson was forced to watch a clip of his performance. When accosted by Robin Roberts, he, once again, was in shock at having to revisit that memory of having to sing before Andrew's eyes. To quell his stress, the Irish actor remarked that he drank "lots of pints of Guinness" before shooting.

In his 3-star review, Roger Ebert praised Duet for One for having a lighter touch compared to other somber disease-related dramas, and he was particularly fond of Stephanie's raw and passionate affair with Liam Neeson's Totter character. The scenes with Andrews and Neeson, where the former is looking for catharsis for her diagnosis, temporarily transcend the film to greatness, with Ebert writing that they represent "touching the anger with which we all cry out against the fate of death." While he is a sturdy lead, Neeson thrives as a supporting player to provide a spark plug or elevate a film's dramatic stakes to prodigious heights, best deployed by Martin Scorsese in Silence and Gangs of New York. In Duet for One, he gives what would traditionally be a stuffy disease drama a raw meditation on love and passion.

Liam Neeson, playing a romantic foil to Julie Andrews in a little-known '80s drama, adds to the curiosity of his unique career arc. Right when we think we have Neeson locked down as a screen presence, he shifts into the most unimaginable lane, such as being a master of schlocky revenge B-movies. If he only knew that he could excel at any genre, he wouldn't have been so nervous about belting out a tune — even if it was in front of a musical icon like Andrews.

