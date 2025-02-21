Liam Neeson is single-handedly responsible for pioneering what film fans have come to call the "geriaction" subgenre of film in the past few years. This subgenre, if the title didn't give away, focuses on an older protagonist who is slowly revealed to have a lethal set of skills, and often deploys them against criminals, terrorists, or other unsavory forces. Neeson got the ball rolling with Taken, but other actors have gotten in on the game — Bob Odenkirk in Nobody, Denzel Washington in The Equalizer, and the majority of The Expendables cast comes to mind. While the quality of Neeson's "geriaction" thrillers is debatable, one of them has gone under the radar for far too long: 2015's Run All Night, which recently made it to Tubi.

Run All Night stars Neeson as Jimmy Conlon, who earned the nickname "The Gravedigger" for his services as a Mob hitman. Conlon has been trying to put his past behind him, but struggles to connect with his son Mike (Joel Kinnaman), who's refused to speak with him. Things change when Mike witnesses a murder by mobster Danny Maguire (Boyd Holbrook); before Danny can tie up "loose ends", Jimmy shoots him. In retaliation, Danny's father Shawn (Ed Harris) sends his thugs to kill Mike and his family and then Jimmy — forcing father and son to go on the run.

‘Run All Night’ Isn't What You'd Expect From a Liam Neeson Movie — And That's Great

Normally, a Liam Neeson action movie features Neeson's character singlehandedly taking out scores of foes on his own, and he's usually on the side of the angels. Run All Night flips both of these trends on their heads: Jimmy is fairly upfront about the fact that he killed innocent people, and is even willing to go to prison for his actions. One of Run All Night's best scenes features a tense conversation between Jimmy and his estranged brother Eddie (Nick Nolte), which underscores just how ruthless Jimmy was in his past life and how distant he really is from his entire family. Run All Night also happens to be a truly tense thriller, as nearly everyone in the city is working to kill the Conlon men — from a pair of corrupt cops to ruthless hitman, Andrew Price (Common). It's a truly welcome change of pace from Neeson's usual fare, and a great reminder for the audience that he has serious range.

Ed Harris and Liam Neeson Are Perfect Foils in ‘Run All Night’

The other great performance in Run All Night belongs to Ed Harris' Shawn Maguire. Shawn and Jimmy complement each other perfectly; they're both willing to kill to protect their sons, and once they've set their minds on a course of action, nothing is going to sway them from it. Things eventually come to a head when Jimmy comes to Shawn, asking him to spare Mike's life. Shawn's response is nothing short of chilling: "I'm the only one who ever cared about you. And all of that ended an hour ago when you killed my son." What makes it particularly chilling is how direct Harris' delivery is; he lets every word hit with the force of a bullet. It's not the only time Harris played a ruthless crime lord in a film, but that personal angle is what makes his performance in Run All Night stand out.

Liam Neeson and Jaume Collet-Serra Solidified Their Working Relationship With ‘Run All Night’