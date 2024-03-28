The Big Picture Liam Neeson stars in In the Land of Saints and Sinners, a movie directed by Robert Lorenz.

The film follows Neeson's character on a journey of redemption in a battle with terrorists.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners stars Kerry Condon and Jack Gleeson.

Liam Neeson's latest film, In the Land of Saints and Sinners brings the Northern Irishman back to the Emerald Isle in the acclaimed film from director Robert Lorenz. The movie, which also features a stellar cast including Colm Meaney, Ciaran Hinds—an Oscar nominee known for his roles in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Belfast, Kerry Condon, another Oscar nominee celebrated for her performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, Jack Gleeson of Game of Thrones fame, Desmond Eastwood from Normal People, and Sarah Greene, known for her role in Bad Sisters, will hit cinemas across the country tomorrow on March 29th. To mark the occasion, Collider is delighted to give our readers a sneak peek at an exclusive preview clip of the movie.

The clip features Neeson's Finbar approaching a young girl, who appears to be hiding something. With the threat of her mother being told, she produces a bullet and hands it to Finbar. The young girl, covered in bruises, is reluctant to explain what happened, before running in fear as her uncle emerges from the distance. The film features Finbar, a character marred by a history of transgressions, being thrust into a relentless battle for redemption. The stakes escalate dramatically as Finbar becomes entangled in a deadly dance of deceit with three vengeful terrorists, setting the stage for a confrontation where the cost of redemption could be more than he's prepared to pay.

Who Is Involved in Making 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners'?

Lorenz was also responsible for directing the Clint Eastwood-starring baseball recruitment drama Trouble with the Curve, while he previously worked alongside Neeson on the action film The Marksman. In the Land of Saints and Sinners is being written by Millie Inbetween writer Terry Loane and Red Brick City writer Mark Michael McNally. Also attached to the crew of In the Land of Saints and Sinners are composer trio Diego, Lionel, and Nora Baldenweg (Born to Spy), cinematographer Tom Stern (The Ice Road), production designer Derek Wallace (The Secret Scripture), editor Jeremiah O'Driscoll (The Witches), and art director Kieran McNulty (Moonhaven).

What is Liam Neeson Doing Next?

Set for release in 2025, Neeson will be taking on the role of Lt. Frank Drebin in a reboot of The Naked Gun, for which he spoke with Collider's Robert Taylor while promoting In the Land of Saints and Sinners. Neeson admitted his nerves over the project, but that he was thrilled to be taking it on.

"Well, obviously, the script has got to be funny and have a kind of a theme, a kind of a story, albeit quite loose, going through the script rather than just a series of gags, which can get boring very, very quickly. Yes, I'm honored to be offered the part of Frank Drebin, and a little bit nervous about it because I've done a couple of skits before that were just very short TV things, but this would be, I don't know, 95, 100 minutes of a film. They're still casting it so hopefully my other cast members will be funny and sexy so that I could just be dead absolutely straight. There has to be lots of visual gags going on, too."

In the Land of Saints and Sinners opens in theaters across the country tomorrow on March 29th. Watch the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners In a remote Irish village, a damaged father is forced to fight for redemption after a lifetime of sins, but what price is he willing to pay? In the land of saints and sinners, some sins can't be buried. Release Date March 29, 2024 Director Robert Lorenz Cast Liam Neeson , Ciarán Hinds , Kerry Condon , Jack Gleeson Main Genre Thriller Writers Terry Loane , Mark Michael McNally

