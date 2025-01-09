It has been a rough few years to be a fan of Liam Neeson, as the Academy Award-nominated Irish actor has consciously taken on projects that are beneath him. Although there was an era where Neeson’s performances in classics like Schindler’s List and Michael Collins made him one of the most acclaimed dramatic actors of his generation, it seems like in the aftermath of Taken, he has done almost nothing but action movies. While Neeson certainly has the physical likeness and intensity needed to be a great action star, many of the films that he has starred in are utterly forgettable and largely indistinguishable from one another. However, Neeson gave one of his best performances in years in the underrated gangster thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners, which explored a complex period in Irish history and questioned the profound damage of seeking revenge.

What Is ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ About?

In the Land of Saints and Sinners features Neeson as the aging contract killer Finbar Murphy, who has worked for the local gangster Robert McQue (Colm Meaney) ever since he returned from service in World War II to discover that his wife had died. After taking out a target alongside his young protégé Kevin (Jack Gleeson), Finbar is encouraged to make something out of the rest of his life and decides to set his violent ways behind him. Unfortunately, he is not able to escape the chaos that surrounds him due to the fragile political situation in Donegal; the film takes place in 1974, where the troubles have resulted in an intense conflict between British troops and the volatile Irish Republican Army. Although Finbar decides to commit a good deed by protecting the bartender Sinead (Sarah Greene) and her young daughter, Moya (Michelle Gleeson), he is forced to use his lethal skills to fend off the gangsters that seek to take control of the situation.