Neeson also talks about how he got his first acting job back in 1975.

With writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Liam Neeson about making the action-thriller. The film is about a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Neeson) that must lead a rescue mission across a frozen ocean to save dozens of trapped minors in Northern Canada. It’s a race against time to save everyone from running out of oxygen, and as they drive across the frozen water, they have to content with thawing waters, a massive storm, and a threat no one saw coming. The Ice Road also stars Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Marcus Thomas and Laurence Fishburne.

During the interview, Neeson talked about filming the scene where he actually went into the freezing water and why he wanted to do the stunt himself, getting his break back in 1975 when he was hired for a acting job in the theater, what it was like watching the original Star Wars in Belfast back in the 70s, the popularity of Star Wars, how he hasn’t been asked to appear on the Disney+ Obi-Wan series, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First 'The Ice Road' Trailer Teases Another Action-Thriller Starring Liam Neeson, This Time on Netflix

Liam Neeson:

When did he feel like he made it as an actor and could pay rent just from acting?

How Netflix bought The Ice Road.

How he actually went into the freezing water to film a sequence.

Is he a little surprised people keep on bringing up Star Wars with him and did he ever get a call from Disney about being on the Obi-Wan series?

His reaction watching the original Star Wars in Belfast in the 70s.

Image via Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Schmigadoon!' Trailer Reveals the Star-Studded Spectacular Musical Parody Series on AppleTV+ Get trapped in this magical musical world starting July 16.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9288 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub