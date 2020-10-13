Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh on Why Audiences Love Watching Him Punch People in the Face

With writer-director Mark Williams’ Honest Thief opening in theaters this weekend, I recently had the chance to talk with Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh about working together on the crime thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Honest Thief is about a bank robber (Neeson) trying to quit the business and come clean to his new girlfriend (Walsh), but is forced on the run after being double crossed by two dirty cops (played by Anthony Ramos and Jai Courtney). As you might expect, fights and explosions ensue. Honest Thief also stars Jeffrey Donovan, Robert Patrick, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

During the interview, Neeson and Walsh talked about why they loved working together, what it was like behind-the-scenes, why people love watching Neeson punch criminals in the face, and more. In addition, Walsh talks about her amazing Umbrella Academy costumes and Neeson reveals why he loved being part of Richard Curtis’ Love Actually.

Check out what they had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.



–

Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh:

How many of Kate Walsh’s Umbrella Academy costumes did she “borrow” from set?

Does it ever get old for Neeson talking about Love Actually?

What was it like behind-the-scenes making Honest Thief?

Why people love watching Neeson punch people in the face.

What’s a day they will always remember from filming?

Here’s the Honest Thief official synopsis: