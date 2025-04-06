Liam Neeson is now known best as the star of a countless string of action films, but he actually got his start as one of the industry’s most promising dramatic actors. Although it was the role in Steven Spielberg’s Best Picture winning masterpiece Schindler’s List that earned him international fame, Neeson would go on to embody other historical icons in Michael Collins and Rob Roy. While many films based upon the lives of iconic historical figures can feel like nothing more than a summary of their achievements, Neeson was able to instill pathos and emotion into his performances that helped bring these vastly different eras to life. Neeson gave one of his most emotional and profound performances in the biopic Kinsey, which was based on the extraordinary life of the American sexologist and biologist Arthur Kinsey.

What Is ‘Kinsey’ About?