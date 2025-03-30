Before audiences recognized his commanding presence and distinguishable voice, Liam Neeson’s career began in the theater before transitioning to film. His crowning achievement came with Schindler’s List, earning him widespread acclaim and an Oscar nomination. From there, Neeson solidified his reputation with dramatic roles becoming a respected leading man in Hollywood. He then ventured into blockbuster movies, mentoring Obi-Wan Kenobi and Batman, and lending his iconic voice to franchises like The Chronicles of Narnia and The Lego Movie. His career successfully sees a new chapter with him as an action star, starting with the phenomenal Taken.

This list explores the most essential films in Liam Neeson’s career, from his early dramatic work to his reinvention as an action star. We’ll look at the performances that define his career, from his hit movies to probably a few of his underrated ones. One thing for sure, this actor possesses a very particular set of skills that makes him and his films endure.

10 'Silence' (2016)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on Shusaku Endo's novel, Silence follows two Jesuit priests, Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Garupe (Adam Driver) who are sent to Japan to locate their missing mentor, Father Ferreira (Neeson), rumored to have renounced his faith under torture. Their journey is not easy, as they witness first-hand the rejection of Christianity and the suffering of Japanese converts. The film is one of Martin Scorsese's passion projects, having started its development in the early 1990s.

This film is proof of Neeson's unmistakable charisma and presence. Neeson’s Ferreira only appears at the very beginning and late in the film, but his character's myth hangs over every scene. When he finally emerges, broken and resigned, he delivers a philosophical counterpoint to his younger counterpart's idealism. In just a few scenes, he embodies the film's central dilemma about faith and human life. Reuniting with Scorsese after Gangs of New York, he proves yet again that he can elevate even the smallest part into something unforgettable. Silence is also one of Scorsese's finest works, making it also an essential part of Neeson's filmography.