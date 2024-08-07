It should be noted, first and foremost, that Liam Neeson has been in plenty of great movies and is a more versatile actor than some give him credit for. He’s become a surprisingly strong action star in the wake of Taken, but has also proven capable of so much more, as demonstrated by his roles in great films like Silence, Schindler’s List, Widows, and Batman Begins, to name just a few.

But Neeson is also very prolific as an actor, and sometimes, taking on multiple roles leads to a body of work that’s not super consistent. It’s not quantity over quality, necessarily, because there are still plenty of high-quality Liam Neeson movies, but so too are there a decent number of duds. What follows is a rundown of some of those duds, starting with the less-than-great and ending with the worst of the worst.

10 'The Dead Pool' (1988)

Director: Buddy Van Horn

Image via Warner Bros.

Not to be mixed up with those movies featuring the Merc with a Mouth, The Dead Pool actually belongs to the Dirty Harry series, being the fifth and final one for the series that spanned nearly two decades. It’s not one of Clint Eastwood’s finest hours cinematically, and neither is it one of Liam Neeson’s, the latter appearing here as a film director who’s suspected of murdering a rock star (played by Jim Carrey, of all people).

Maybe there’s some novelty in seeing Neeson and Carrey show up in a Dirty Harry movie, given both were relatively young at the time and – especially for Carrey – not yet famous. Eastwood goes through the motions to some extent, as does most of the rest of the film, which rarely comes alive or excites. It’s not nearly as gripping or action-packed as it needs to be, but The Dead Pool isn't technically the worst thing ever; just disappointing and only sporadically interesting.

The Dead Pool Release Date July 13, 1988 Director Buddy Van Horn Cast Clint Eastwood , Patricia Clarkson , Liam Neeson , Evan C. Kim , David Hunt , Michael Currie , Michael Goodwin , Darwin Gillett Runtime 91 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

9 'A Million Ways to Die in the West' (2014)

Director: Seth MacFarlane

Image via Universal Pictures

It’s hopefully not too controversial to suggest that Seth MacFarlane’s work in the film and TV sphere has been a little inconsistent. He’s the creator of Family Guy, of course, which has its good episodes and a fair few not-so-good ones. He was also behind Ted, though that film’s sequel wasn’t nearly as good. Between the Teds came another misfire on MacFarlane’s part: A Million Ways to Die in the West.

There’s an impressive cast here, cameos galore, and the sort of irreverent humor (now with a Western slant) that has worked in other projects MacFarlane’s undertaken, but things never quite materialize into something genuinely compelling. A Million Ways to Die in the West has scattershot jokes and feels longer than it actually is, and not even a villainous Liam Neeson performance can do much to save it.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Taken 2' (2012)

Director: Olivier Megaton

Image via 20th Century Studios

Taken probably wasn’t the kind of movie that ever needed a sequel, to the point where it’s hard to imagine what a genuinely good follow-up could look like. The original, released in 2008, worked because it was no-nonsense, had a handful of memorable lines/sequences, told a simple story, and featured Liam Neeson emerging as a surprisingly good older action star. The film wasn’t amazingly well-received critically, but it did enough, and proved successful financially.

The sequels make Taken look like an action/thriller masterpiece, with Taken 2 feeling, at best, like a fairly desperate cash-grab. And grab cash it did, proving successful by grossing nearly $400 million and costing less than $50 million. Instead of Neeson’s character’s daughter getting kidnapped, in Taken 2, he and his wife get kidnapped, because the father of a kidnapper in the first movie wanted revenge, and… well, just trying to summarize it all is exhausting. But it gets worse!

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Taken 3' (2014)

Director: Olivier Megaton

Image via 20th Century Fox

The kidnapping shenanigans are dropped for Taken 3… at least at first, with Bryan Mills’s daughter eventually getting abducted once again closer to the film’s conclusion. But before then, Taken 3 is largely about Mills getting framed for a murder, and then going on the run while trying to find out the truth, and eventually getting revenge against whoever actually committed the murder.

“Man on the run” thrillers are almost always fun when done right (see The Fugitive and a good many Alfred Hitchcock movies), but the execution is lacking when it comes to Taken 3. This is a step-down from the already not-great Taken 2, and features the least compelling action – and most sluggish pacing – of any film in the series (with some of the editing, of all things, being infamously bad).

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Wrath of the Titans' (2012)

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

2012 was not a great year for Liam Neeson, because not only was Taken 2 released, but so too were Wrath of the Titans and Battleship. To focus on the former (for now), Wrath of the Titans was a sequel to a movie that already wasn’t particularly great – Clash of the Titans (2010) – but was apparently good enough/successful enough to warrant a sequel.

As a live-action fantasy movie with generous helpings of computer-generated imagery, Clash of the Titans was serviceable at best, and Wrath of the Titans ultimately felt more underwhelming and can most generously be described as “more of the same.” But, releasing a sequel that doesn’t offer much new so soon after the original? It’s not exactly a recipe for success, but at least the film does have Liam Neeson playing a Greek God (Zeus) who gets Taken (well, imprisoned, thereby needing to be rescued). So that’s something. Maybe.

Watch on Hulu

5 'Battleship' (2012)

Director: Peter Berg

Image via Universal Pictures

Battleship is probably the worst of Liam Neeson’s 2012 movies, but you can really pick and choose whatever you want between it, Taken 2, and Wrath of the Titans. It was based on the board game of the same name to some extent, but felt kind of cynical, given there’s no real story to speak of within the game, and even less by way of characters than something like Clue.

It tries to be an adventurous and action-packed science fiction movie, of all things, but falls short in just about every way, providing very few reasons to care about what’s going on throughout. Somehow, Battleship exists, though, despite the lack of logic that seemed to go into its production. It’s the kind of movie one forgets about unless they specifically go digging through Liam Neeson’s filmography in order to pick out lowlights.

Watch on Peacock

4 'Men in Black: International' (2019)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Another mostly forgotten sci-fi film alongside the aforementioned Battleship, Men in Black: International was a sort-of reboot for the Men in Black series that missed the mark. It’s technically a sequel, but doesn’t feature Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones in the lead roles, with the main characters here instead being played by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Hemsworth and Thompson had both been in Thor: Ragnarok, one of the better MCU movies, but they later also starred in Thor: Love and Thunder, arguably one of the worst. And Men in Black: International is much closer in quality to the latter than the former. Thankfully, Neeson comes out of the whole thing somewhat unscathed, given he’s here in a supporting capacity (same as Emma Thompson, funnily enough – the film attracted quite the cast).

Watch on Hulu

3 'Retribution' (2023)

Director: Nimród Antal

Image via Lionsgate

Though the Taken series seemed to conclude in 2014, Liam Neeson has continued to star in action/thriller movies that have a similar flavor to those three films that ultimately became a trilogy. Retribution is one of many in this department, and probably a lesser one, too, even if the premise is somewhat interesting.

Said premise keeps Neeson’s character, a financier and family man, confined to his car after he’s told there’s a bomb planted to it that will explode if he gets out or fails to follow the orders given to him. He’s tasked with driving around the city, effectively being a hostage in his own vehicle, all the while he has his kids in the backseat. Retribution could’ve been something with better execution, but the final product is lacking, and not even particularly good for those who just want a laugh.

Watch on Starz

2 'The Haunting' (1999)

Director: Jan de Bont

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

It’s okay to call The Haunting a great gothic horror movie so long as you specify you're referring to the 1963 movie, and not the 1999 remake, which is kind of a disaster. Both movies, naturally, deal with a group of people exploring an eerie and possibly haunted house, uncovering secrets about the place and each other, but the original is done with care and class, while the remake isn't.

It’s a little odd to see Liam Neeson and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a horror movie, but it’s especially jarring to see Owen Wilson in one, with the casting for The Haunting (1999) being more than a little wild. It’s also one of those remakes that does nothing better than the original and has very few – if any – reasons to justifiably exist. It’s pretty easy to say that it should be avoided outright.

Rent on Apple TV

1 'Blacklight' (2022)

Director: Mark Williams

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

Unsurprisingly, Blacklight can be thrown into the same camp of Liam Neeson movies as Retribution. The one-word title involving a seemingly cool word and nothing else gives it away partly, and looking up the premise establishes such a thing further, given Blacklight is about a government agent who handles all sorts of internal issues and inevitably starts to uncover a complex conspiracy.

It’s all very muddled, convoluted, and uninteresting, and that’s before going into why it doesn’t work particularly well as an action movie either. Blacklight is just a blur and feels like all sorts of already uncompelling ingredients from other Neeson action/thriller movies thrown together haphazardly. It’s cinematic sludge and way too easy to forget, and not even worth watching for those who've found some enjoyment in prior/comparable Neeson-starring flicks.

Blacklight Release Date February 11, 2022 Director Mark Williams Cast Liam Neeson , Aidan Quinn , Claire van der Boom , Tim Draxl , Mel Jarnson , Georgia Flood Runtime 1hr 48min

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: The Darkest Sitcom Episode Ever Pushes the Boundaries of Comedy