It's the most wonderful time of the year again, which means it's time for movie fans to ring in the season the only way we know how: with international conspiracy, action-packed shootouts, and a morally questionable Jason Bateman. The latest in a long line of violent Christmas movies to spread cheer among audiences, Netflix's unexpected holiday hit, Carry-On, has been dominating the streamer's rankings ever since it premiered, and it's easy to see why. Director Jaume Collet-Serra's airport thriller balances romance with suspense to deliver an entertaining holiday action film, but viewers looking for even more thrills after takeoff should check out the director's previous airport thriller, Non-Stop. Though be sure to check it out soon, as this star-studded action film will be leaving the platform on December 31st.

What Is Liam Neeson's 'Non-Stop' About?

Non-Stop is the perfect follow-up for fans of Serra's latest project. While Carry-On primarily stages its drama inside an airport in the hours leading up to its ill-fated flight, Non-Stop adopts the opposite approach, spending barely any time on the ground before thrusting audiences into a tense, close-proximity thriller that unfolds almost entirely at 40,000 feet. The film's plot revolves around Liam Neeson's federal air marshal William Marks, a gruff, alcoholic police veteran who likes to tell stories about his daughter's childhood and openly discusses his ironic disdain for flying. When Marks begins receiving threatening messages over his secure line, however, Marks is forced to overcome his shortcomings in order to save the passengers he's sworn to protect. Yet, with one of them threatening to kill someone every twenty minutes until they receive a small fortune, Non-Stop quickly descends into a desperate race against time.

One of the film's most notable accomplishments is its ability to make use of its confined space to heighten narrative tension. Like similar films set almost entirely inside a plane, Non-Stop has to contend with its own restrictions, but Serra's direction treats viewers to a sufficient number of close-up camera shots to give Non-Stop's suspense a claustrophobic feel while also making the plane's interior expansive enough to keep Marks' movements dynamic. The film also utilizes its accomplished supporting cast to keep audiences guessing about Non-Stop's true antagonist, with Julianne Moore, Corey Stoll, Scoot McNairy, and Corey Hawkins all coming under suspicion at some point along the way. Non-Stop is able to introduce these faces quickly and memorably towards the film's beginning, successfully casting a wide net of suspects with enough subtlety that Non-Stop's plot never feels too predictable or too confusing.

'Non-Stop' Combines Action and Nerve-Wracking Suspense To Take Viewers on a Terrifying Ride

Serra's film may not be the first project most people name when thinking about Liam Neeson's history of action movies, but Non-Stop nonetheless delivers a uniquely intimate setting for the action star's particular set of skills. The film's action sequences during Non-Stop's first half are tight, intense exchanges that make full use of the plane's limited legroom, culminating in a large-scale sequence when the film's true culprit is eventually revealed during Non-Stop's ending. Along the way, Serra's film also goes to great lengths to depict the adverse effects of fear on those involved with the active hijacking, with Marks and his passengers alike making several missteps due to increasing paranoia. The stakes of this increasingly fraught atmosphere only escalate when Marks himself comes under scrutiny, the truth about the marshal's family is revealed, and even characters who seem harmless turn out to be more than they appear.

As a result of these tragic revelations and the intricate planning of the movie's antagonist, Non-Stop effectively pulls off its own suspenseful ride, making you feel like anyone could be the movie's next victim or lurking villain, though the film is still not without its shortcomings. Despite his brash actions while attempting to protect Non-Stop's passengers, Marks is never truly held accountable for his uncomfortable methods as an air marshal, and the film's final revelations about its villain's true plan raises questions about how they were able to put all the pieces in place so perfectly. That said, Non-Stop remains the kind of action thriller that's intriguing and eventful enough to keep you hooked, making it a natural choice for those looking for another movie to stick the landing this holiday season.

Non-Stop is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

