Big things are happening in the Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy's confirmation of 10 new Star Wars projects at Disney Investor Day 2020 has opened the floodgates for this sci-fi franchise; all bets are off and anything can happen. This is especially true for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ television show, which stars Ewan McGregor and will feature the return of Star Wars alum Hayden Christensen. With the Obi-Wan show gearing up to be a major prequel trilogy reunion, could fans hope to see any more familiar faces on one of this first new Star Wars Disney+ shows?

Collider had the opportunity to answer this question (to a certain degree) when our own Steven Weintraub sat down for a video chat with Liam Neeson to discuss the star's movie, The Marksman. At the end of the interview, we turned the conversation toward Neeson's role as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in the first prequel movie, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. When asked if he was aware just how frequently fans clamor for Neeson to return as Qui-Gon, the action star replied, "I'll be honest with you: I haven't heard that at all."

Image via Lucasfilm

Of course, we had to reassure Neeson that fans were definitely down for Qui-Gon to come back. Neeson, somewhat surprised, asked us if "Star Wars [is] starting to fade away from [the] cinema landscape," to which we once again confirmed that it is not, in fact, fading away. After informing Neeson about the big plans for all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows, we asked whether he'd be game to appear in, say, a flashback in Obi-Wan Kenobi as Qui-Gon. At the point, a smile spread across Neeson's face and he answered, "Sure, I'd be up for that, yeah."

So, now, it seems like the ball is officially in McGregor's court. Or perhaps it's in Kennedy's court? Either way, we officially submit our request for Neeson to appear as Qui-Gon Jinn in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show because it obviously needs to happen.

Neeson's new movie, The Marksman, arrives January 15. Stay tuned for our full conversation with Neeson about his new movie. We'll keep you posted on Obi-Wan Kenobi as the project develops. In the meantime, get caught up on the latest Star Wars: The High Republic news.

