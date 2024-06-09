The Big Picture Liam Neeson showcases his tender side in Ordinary Love, portraying a supportive husband dealing with his wife's cancer diagnosis.

For many moviegoers, when you think about Liam Neeson, the picture that comes to mind is that of him on the other end of the telephone in Taken with the unforgettable gruff voice delivering the iconic lines, "I do have a particular set of skills." These skills — handling guns, high-octane chases, and bone-crunching take-downs — are what Liam Neeson has come to be known for. He has built a solid career as the go-to guy for action-packed thrillers. In these flicks, he often portrays the "tough and stoic" guy whose motivation could range from protecting loved ones by any means necessary to just being a guy going about his call of duty. But Neeson has, at times, stepped out of these roles and taken up others that have shown his nuanced and more layered portrayal of characters, particularly in his earlier career.

However, in the 2019 tear-jerker Ordinary Love, Neeson reminds himself of his humble beginnings when he steps away from the guns and revenge plots to play a different kind of hero. Here, Neeson is a loving, supportive husband dealing with the emotional turmoil of his wife's (Lesley Manville) cancer diagnosis. In Ordinary Love, we see his tender side that many fans may not be accustomed to. Ordinary Love is a deeply moving romantic drama that shows love in a way that is seldom explored on the silver screen.

Ordinary Love (2019) Tom and Joan, a couple with a deep, enduring bond, face a life-altering challenge when Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer. Their journey through treatment reveals the depth of their love and the quiet strength they draw from each other, depicting the profound impact of illness on their relationship. Release Date February 14, 2020 Director Lisa Barros D'Sa , Glenn Leyburn Cast Lesley Manville , Liam Neeson , Esh Alladi , Melanie Clark Pullen , Matthew Sharpe , Geraldine McAlinden , Mary Lindsay , Rosemary Henderson Runtime 92 Minutes Writers Owen McCafferty

What Is 'Ordinary Love' About?

Directed by Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D'Sa, Ordinary Love tells the story of Tom and Joan, an older couple living a quiet life together. They do their morning walks, have mundane arguments like whether the day's soup tastes different, and make jokes at each other. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer. The film explores the difficulties of going through cancer, from dealing with the heartbreaking news of its diagnosis to the delicate communication about it by the medical staff to how the disease affects loved ones. As a couple, Tom and Joan are devastated by the tragic news but are determined to face it head-on. Despite the gravity of the situation, the film focuses on moments of tenderness and humor between them throughout the ordeal. It also explores the power of a support system for those who have been diagnosed with cancer, not only from their families and loved ones but also among the patients themselves.

The film's script, written by Owen McCafferty for his debut feature, was inspired by his own experience when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. This personal connection to the material can be seen in the film's careful portrayal of the subject. McCafferty's script avoids overdramatic sentimentality. The dialogue, emotions, and situations all feel incredibly natural. In an interview with Collider, Liam Neeson stated that in addition to McCafferty's insights from his own experience, the production consulted professionals, including real cancer patients and medical staff, during the making of the movie. Both Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville also brought their personal experiences to their roles. In 2009, Neeson lost his wife actress Natasha Richardson in a tragic skiing accident. Both Neeson and Manville have also had close family members diagnosed with cancer. From the film, it's evident that these experiences add a layer to the authenticity of their performances.

Liam Neeson Shows Us His Tender Side In 'Ordinary Love'

In an interview on Good Morning America, Neeson joked about how the producers told him that he had three fight scenes, which surprised him considering the film's themes (he does have fight scenes though, just not physical ones). Yes, we have seen Neeson as a priest in Martin Scorcese's Silence, as a man obsessed with human sexuality in the 2004 biopic Kinsley, and as the wealthy German industrialist hero of Steven Spielberg's harrowing historical drama Schindler’s List (for which Neeson earned his only Oscar nomination to date). But in Ordinary Love, he takes up a completely different role. While Neeson has already demonstrated his acting range by snagging diverse roles in different genres – from the erotic thriller Chloe to the Western Seraphim Falls, biopics, science fiction, and period dramas – in Ordinary Love, he reminds us of his '80s and '90s films when he sheds the tough-guy persona entirely.

Instead of fighting off kidnappers, surviving plane crashes, or dealing with getting past the bad guys, Neeson faces a different kind of monster in Ordinary Love. He must team up with his on-screen wife to fight cancer. It is a battle that doesn't require his typical physical strength and "a particular set of skills." What Joan needs is his emotional support, and as Tom, he is there for her throughout her journey. Whether it is driving her to the hospital for her chemo sessions, sitting by her hospital bed reminding her to take her medicine or even encouraging her when she feels that her body is letting her down, he stands by her.

Liam Neeson brings to the table a wealth of acting experience, matched by Lesley Manville's. Neeson shows a vulnerability we rarely see in his other roles. Representing an everyday person, even though the news of his wife's cancer diagnosis hits him hard, he shows his quiet strength while with her, and completely lets loose of his emotions when out of her sight. He breaks down in the bathroom and confesses on his daughter's grave that he would be totally ruined if he lost Joan as well. It's a moment that reminds us that beneath the tough exterior lies a man deeply in love, utterly terrified of losing his soulmate.

Opposite Neeson, Lesley Manville shines too, capturing the frustrations and fears of a cancer diagnosis. She delivers a powerful performance, capturing Joan's anxieties throughout her journey – from the cancer screening results to the fear of losing her hair to finally embracing the new normal. Manville excels at portraying Joan as both an "ordinary person" facing an extraordinary situation and a woman who overcomes her initial worries. From when she discovers a lump in her breast to the entire journey through her treatment, Manville's performance is flawless. Her expressions, like simply looking away when Neeson's Tom is trying to convince Joan that it may not be cancer and she shouldn't worry about it, speak volumes. In another scene, upon introspection, she removes her wig at a restaurant to reveal her bald head as the result of her cancer, signifying her acceptance of her new life. The small moments and details like this form a rich and nuanced performance. Neeson's and Manville's performances create a believable duet, with a tested marriage that is not broken.

'Ordinary Love' Makes Everyday Romance Watchable

One thing that stands out about Ordinary Love is the way it captures the minutiae of a long-term romance. Owen McCafferty's script finds beauty in the ordinary. Tom and Joan have great, engaging, and light-hearted banter even when the situation is dark. Instead of worrying about Joan's balding head as a result of the cancer, they are talking about how stupid Tom looks, and Tom responds that it is dangerous to call him stupid when he is holding a sharp pair of scissors. All this is happening as Tom is shaving Joan. They slouch on the sofa, and they play with each other on the road during their routine walks. This approach avoids the typical overzealous portrayals of romance often seen in films, fostering a steady, unwavering tender love that sustains their relationship through both ordinary and extraordinary times. It also manages to bring to the fore the serious subject the movie covers — cancer — without forcing it down the throats of viewers.

Ordinary Love avoids sentimental tropes at the beginning or end of a romance. The movie introduces Tom and Joan when they have been together for years and follows them through their challenges without melodrama. The unembellished narrative structure, alongside the film's authentic portrayal of everyday life, makes Ordinary Love a standout in its genre. In Ordinary Love, we experience the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit. For Liam Neeson, this role offers an interesting addition to his filmography. "I’ve made 63 or 64 movies now, and it’s probably one of the better scripts that I’ve read," Neeson said of the movie during the interview with Collider. Ordinary Love provides us with a Neeson who is not a hero in the typical sense, but one in the quiet, everyday moments of love and support. It is a Liam Neeson we would love to see more often.

