Liam Neeson to Star in Remake of ‘Speed’-Like Spanish Thriller ‘Retribution’

Liam Neeson has found his latest action vehicle with a one-word title, as he’s set to star in the revenge thriller Retribution, although this time, he won’t be the one out for revenge.

See, Retribution is a remake of a Spanish film about a businessman who finds himself thrust into a Speed-like situation when he gets a phone call telling him there’s a bomb in his car and he needs to do exactly what the bomber says or else it will explode. The twist? The businessman’s two children are in the car with him.

Deadline reports that Nimród Antal is set to direct from a script by Chris Salmanpour and Andrew Baldwin, who adapted the acclaimed Spanish film El Desconocido, which earned eight Goya Award nominations (Spain’s equivalent of the Oscars) back in 2015.

Neeson reunites with some familiar faces on Retribution, which will be produced by Jaume Collet-Serra and Juan Sola of Ombra Productions, as well as Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company. Collet-Serra directed Neeson’s action movies Unknown, Non-Stop and The Commuter, all of which were produced by The Picture Company.

Retribution also marks Neeson’s fifth time working with Studiocanal, which will fully finance the project in addition to handling worldwide sales at AFM. The Picture Company has an overall deal with Studiocanal, whose Ron Halpern and Shana Eddy will oversee production. Meanwhile, Vaca Films, which produced the original Spanish film, will executive produce the remake along with Atresmedia Cine.

I have to say, Antal is a solid choice for this kind of suspenseful action-thriller, as his credits include the underrated 2007 thriller Vacancy as well as Armored and Predators, both of which qualify as guilty pleasures for some. He broke out with the comedic thriller Kontroll in 2003, and went on to direct Dane DeHaan in Metallica: Through the Never, though his most recent credits have been directing episodes of M. Night Shyamalan‘s TV shows Wayward Pines and Servant.

Collet-Serra is currently putting the finishing touches on Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and he’s also prepping Johnson’s DC movie Black Adam. The Picture Company recently produced Come Play and has the female-centric action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake on the horizon.

Neeson currently stars in Honest Thief, and you can click here to read our interview with the actor, who also talks about Darkman and Star Wars. Check out the trailer for El Desconocido below.