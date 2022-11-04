Action star Liam Neeson's latest film is heading to Lionsgate. The film distributor has acquired the North American and Indian rights to Retribution starring Neeson as a businessman caught in a mystery that threatens the lives of his family. The film hails from Predators director Nimród Antal and marks Neeson and Studiocanal's reunion with Lionsgate after they last partnered for the release of Cold Pursuit back in 2019.

Neeson was originally announced to star in the film in late 2020, marking a reunion with producer Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed his previous films Unknown, Non-Stop, and The Commuter, as well as Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company, who also worked on those films. Since then, Neeson has been joined in the cast by Matthew Modine, Jack Champion, Lilly Apell, Arian Moayed, and his old Schindler's List colleague Embeth Davidtz. Rounding out the production crew is Juan Sola as a producer and Vaca Films, the banner behind El Desconocido, the Spanish film on which it is based, as an executive producer.

Retribution is a revenge thriller with a very fitting premise for a Neeson film. The film follows Matt Turner (Neeson), an American businessman in Berlin who winds up in a Speed-like race against time to save not only himself but the lives of his children. While heading to school to drop his kids off, Turner gets a phone call from an unknown number revealing his vehicle is armed to explode. He's forced to follow the instructions given by the mysterious caller to keep the bombs from going off while trying to figure out what's going on and who's behind the threats.

Neeson brings experience from a whole host of action thrillers to the table, previously headlining the Taken franchise, The Grey, The A-Team, and The Marksman, but he's garnered praise for a wide range of roles, including most notably as Qui-Gon Jinn in the Star Wars franchise and as Oskar Schindler in the aforementioned Schindler's List. He'll next be seen in Robert Lorenz's In the Land of Saints and Sinners opposite Kerry Condon. Antal, meanwhile, comes in just after helming two episodes from Stranger Things Season 4. Alongside Predators, he's known for directing fun, guilty pleasure-type films including Vacancy, Armored, and most recently, The Whiskey Bandit.

Lionsgate Statement on Retribution

Lionsgate Executive Vice President of Co-Productions and Acquisitions Eda Kowan had high praise for both Neeson and Antal, saying in an official statement:

We are thrilled to be working once again with our friends at STUDIOCANAL and The Picture Company to bring this new Liam Neeson action-thriller to audiences. There’s no star who connects with audiences quite the way Liam does, and this film has him at his best. Nimród Antal keeps the tension ratcheted for an instant Liam Neeson classic.

There's currently no release date for Retribution. In the meantime, check out Collider's interview with Neeson from last year on The Ice Road, Star Wars, and Obi-Wan Kenobi below.