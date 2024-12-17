After Liam Neeson kicked off his action-thriller career with Taken, Hollywood immediately detected that the Irish actor could keep going. But not every title helmed by Neeson landed. Run All Night, a 2015 release, didn't make waves when it first premiered, but now U.S. Netflix subscribers are suddenly into it, making it the fifth most-watched movie on the platform this week. Almost a decade old, the movie outperformed newer titles like Mary and Midway, accumulating millions of views.

Run All Night makes Neeson less of a good guy and more of a gray-area kind of dude. An ex-hitman that went by the nickname "the gravedigger," Jimmy Conlon (Neeson) is trying to leave the Irish mob behind, but his past keeps coming back to haunt him. He soon finds himself in a no-way-out situation when he's forced to kill the heir of a criminal and has to go on the run with his son (Joel Kinnaman). Unfortunately for Jimmy, he is way too well-known in the underworld to be able to keep a low profile for long.

Even though it didn't get the best reception – it has a 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes – critics did point out that Run All Night had its share of good elements. Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf compared the movie's vibe to Dennis Lehane stories (Gone Baby Gone, Live By Night), while RogerEbert.com's Brian Tellerico reminded audiences that action movies "don't really need to reinvent the wheel each time out."

'Run All Night' Paired Liam Neeson and Jaume Collet-Serra for a Third Time

Run All Night was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who by then was already in his third collaboration with Neeson. The pair previously worked together on Unknown and Non-Stop. The screenplay was written by two-time Emmy nominee Brad Inglesby (Mare of Easttown), and the cast also features Ed Harris (Love Lies Bleeding), Vincent D'onofrio (Daredevil: Born Again), Bruce McGill (Lioness), Genesis Rodriguez (The Umbrella Academy), Beau Knapp (SEAL Team), Lois Smith (Law & Order: Organized Crime), and Common (Silo).

Back when Run All Night premiered, Neeson spoke to Collider and revealed that he, too, was amazed at the doors that opened after Taken. He stated:

"I’m in a very - career wise - great place. The success of these, certainly the first 'Taken' films. Hollywood seems to see me in a different light. I get sent quite a few action-oriented scripts, which is great. I’m not mocking it. It’s terrific. I’m very flattered. The knees are still holding on."

In the same interview, Neeson hinted that he might stop making action movies after a while, and recently the actor announced that he's really focusing on other genres after a wildly successful stint in action.

Run All Night becomes available to stream on Netflix on January 1.