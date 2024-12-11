Liam Neeson is known as a major action star, but not all of his action films have been standout hits. Case-in-point: 2015's Run All Night, which earned less than $100 million at the box office and has a 59% Rotten Tomatoes score. Despite this, the film is seeing newfound streaming success, and is currently sitting at number five on the list of Netflix's Top 10 most watched movies in the United States.

Action films have always been a hit on Netflix, so it is unsurprising that a flick with Neeson would rise up the charts. The film starred Neeson as Jimmy, a former hitman for the Irish Mob whose son Mike (Joel Kinnaman) is a boxing instructor at a local gym. The pair are forced to go on the run when they are double crossed by Albanian gangsters, throwing them into a plot involving corrupt NYPD officers, drug dealers, and gang shootouts. The film also starred Ed Harris, Common, Boyd Holbrook, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

The Warner Bros. film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Brad Ingelsby. Collet-Serra is best known for his work on horror films, having helmed 2005's House of Wax and 2009's Orphan. Run All Night isn't his only action outing, though; Collet-Serra has also directed films like The Commuter, Non-Stop, and Carry-On. He has also directed the Disney adventure film Jungle Cruise and the superhero feature Black Adam. He is also set to direct a reboot of the mountaineering thriller film Cliffhanger starring Lily James and Pierce Brosnan.

What Else is a Hit on Netflix?

Close

Run All Night is not the only action film that is rising up the Netflix rankings; the bank robbing heist film Faster, a 2010 project starring Dwayne Johnson, is the fourth most-watched movie on the streamer in the U.S. The Megan Fox thriller Subservience, meanwhile, is sitting at number two on these charts, which could give it new life seeing as though it has made less than $300,000 at the global box office.

The clear winner for the Netflix charts, though, is unsurprisingly holiday films; the top movie on the streamer this week is the Christmas romcom Our Little Secret, while the animated film That Christmas takes the numebr three spot. And taking the seventh spot is Mary, a religious film about the birth of Christianity. It is likely that holidays films will keep climbing the ranks for at least the next couple weeks as the end of the year approaches.

Run All Night is available to stream on Netflix now.