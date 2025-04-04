Religion is often a topic that can be very difficult to showcase on screen, as audiences generally have their minds already made up by the time that they view a film. Some viewers might already be opposed to the ideas that a film is perpetrating about their set of beliefs, and others may feel like something is not aimed at them if it does not directly correlate to their existing views. While many filmmakers would not be blamed if they wanted to avoid the subject entirely, there’s potential that a story about a topic that people feel so passionately about could lead to an interesting drama about the ways in which beliefs define their followers’ lives. Leap of Faith was a fascinating examination of the effects of faith healing, and featured both an unusually dramatic performance from Steve Martin and a breakout role for a young Liam Neeson.

What Is ‘Leap of Faith’ About?