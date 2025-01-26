You can love or you can hate Liam Neeson, but you can't deny that the Irish actor has built a serious empire of action movies that are, at the very least, entertaining. If you're part of the team that loves to kick back and watch him fight his way out of complicated situations, Max has announced that it will make your life a little easier this February. The streamer is adding Unknown to its catalog, one of Neeson's action-era movies that had one of the best performances at the box office.

Unknown is the kind of movie that is able to lure you in pretty easily. In the story, Neeson plays Martin Harris, a man who travels to Germany with his wife in order to attend a biotechnology summit. However, Martin suffers a kind of freak accident that puts him in a coma for four days. When he wakes up, he discovers that he is in a nightmare scenario: a man has taken his place, and no one seems to have noticed that this happened. He will then have to find a way to prove his identity and understand why someone would want to mess with his life this way.

Audiences were intrigued to find out what was going on with the life of Martin Harris and flocked to theaters to check it out. The movie raked in over $130 million at the global box office — an excellent number when you factor in that the production cost about $40 million. The cast was a huge help in making the story compelling: aside from Neeson, it also features Diane Kruger (The 355), January Jones (Mad Men), Aidan Quinn (Daughter of the Bride), Frank Langella (The Trial of the Chicago 7) and the late Bruno Ganz (The House That Jack Built).

What Did Critics Say About 'Unknown'?

Despite its good performance in movie theaters, everyone who watched Unknown wasn't too fond of how the story developed. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics and fans seemed to agree on the score. The tomatometer landed at 56% and the popcornmeter at 55%, but what exactly went wrong with it? According to The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw, the movie has an excellent final twist, but the problem is that it feels "joyless and heavy-handed." Jeannette Catsoulis from NPR wrote that Unknown is "choking with obviousness," but that Neeson navigates the thriller landscape "with more credibility than most."

Unknown marked the beginning of a partnership that Neeson developed with director Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan). Together, they made four films that raked in over $550 million combined. Not by chance, Collet-Serra was invited to break into the blockbuster world with Jungle Cruise and Black Adam. Recently, the filmmaker topped Netflix charts with his new movie Carry-On, which quickly became one of the streamer's most-wached titles.

You will be able to stream Unknown on Max as early as February 1.

