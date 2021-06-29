Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra are reteaming for a TNT series based on their hit 2011 action-thriller Unknown.
Deadline broke the news, reporting that Collet-Serra is attached to direct and executive produce the series, which would pick up after the events of the film, and follow a new lead character. The original movie found Neeson playing a doctor who loses his memory after a car accident and wakes from a coma to find his identity stolen and a group of assassins hunting him down.
Sean Finegan (Free Fall) will write the pilot and will executive produce alongside showrunners Karl Gajdusek (Stranger Things) and Speed Weed (Arrow) as well as Ethan Erwin, Alex Mace and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle, and Erik Olsen (The Dirt). Neeson will also executive produce the one-hour drama, though he is unlikely to make any kind of substantial appearance.
The film featured a solid international supporting cast that included Diane Kruger and January Jones as well as Frank Langella, Aidan Quinn, Bruno Ganz and Sebastian Koch.
Unknown was written by Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell who adapted Didier Van Cauwelaert's 2003 French novel, which was published in English as Out of My Head. The film grossed $136 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $30 million, indicating a healthy profit, even when accounting for marketing and distribution costs.
TNT has turned movies into TV shows before, as evidenced by its current drama series Animal Kingdom and Snowpiercer. The network doesn't order a ton of original scripted programming but given the involvement of Neeson and Collet-Serra, I imagine this was a tough show for them to turn down. We'll keep an eye on casting as this series develops...
