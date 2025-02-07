Late singer Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy is opening up for the first time since his death. The One Direction singer had a fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina, which tragically led to his death on October 16, 2024. Now, his girlfriend Kate is sharing her last conversation with her late boyfriend.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun on February 5, 2025, Kate revealed that she had to leave Argentina after being with Liam for two weeks to care for their rescue dog, Nala. During that time the TikToker had put up Halloween decorations and was awaiting the return of her late beau. Unfortunately, just three days after Kate’s flight back to Florida, the “Strip That Down” singer fell off the third-floor balcony of the Argentina hotel room, breathing his last at the age of 31. The following is the heartbreaking final message that Kate had sent to Liam before his death:

“I can't wait for you to get home and see the house.”

The TikToker also shared the last photo she clicked of Liam, which was a picture of the late singer horseback riding during a trail ride they took together during their vacation. Kate fondly remarked that “he looks so happy.” Following Liam’s death, Kate shared a tribute to her late boyfriend on Instagram on October 23, 2024, which featured snaps of the couple together along with a heartfelt message. While the cause of Liam’s death has been determined to be multiple traumatic injuries with internal and external hemorrhaging, an investigation is ongoing due to the toxicology report revealing alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in the 1D singer’s system at the time.

The Grammys 2025 Honored Liam Payne With a Moving Tribute

On February 2, 2025, The Grammys honored Liam during the awards show with a touching tribute at the start of the night's In Memoriam segment. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute segment, which included Coldplay’s Chris Martin singing the group's song “All My Love.”

The video flashed footage of Liam with a huge crowd of One Direction fans onscreen. The video montage included a voiceover by Liam, in which he said, “We never expected any of this to happen.” The young singer reflected on 1D’s journey in the old voiceover footage as follows:

“Actually sit and think about it, we've done some amazing things.”

The In Memoriam segment came to a moving end with the Recording Academy playing One Direction’s song “Story of My Life” during the commercial break. Liam’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik weren’t present at the Grammys. However, they attended Liam’s funeral together, marking the group’s first reunion since 2016.

Liam’s debut studio album, LP1, is streaming on all major platforms. You can also listen to the album on Spotify.

Listen on Spotify