Liane Moriarty is an Australian author who specializes in character-driven dramas about friendship, marriage, and suburban life. Her stories tend to be juicy and full of mystery, shot through with wit and humor. Some of these plots can be a little generic, but Moriarty compensates with her keen observational skills, relatable characters, and swift pacing. For this reason, she has won over a large fan following, and several of her books have become international bestsellers.

A few of them have been adapted for the screen as well, most notably Big Little Lies, which became an HBO show starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley. Fans of that show should check out Moriarty's novels. They could do worse than to start with her highest-rated books on the review site Goodreads. These are the author's best projects, according to its users.

9 'Nine Perfect Strangers' (2018)

Rating: 3.55/5

"The risks were calculated. The risks were justified. No one ever ascended a mountain without risk." In Nine Perfect Strangers, Moriarty takes readers to Tranquillum House, a remote health resort where nine guests come seeking wellness and transformation. Among them are Frances, a romance novelist recovering from a painful breakup, and Tony, a former athlete grappling with aging and the slow loss of his sporting prowess. Led by controlling director Masha, the guests are subjected to an unconventional treatment regimen that promises to change their lives forever, but it comes with a price.

The novel shifts perspectives among the guests, building a tapestry of interconnected stories. It benefits from considerable time spent on character development, though this also causes the plot to drag at times. For this reason, the novel received a more mixed reception than most of Moriarty's books. Nevertheless, it quickly became a bestseller and was adapted into a TV series starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Shannon.

8 'Truly Madly Guilty' (2016)

Rating: 3.59/5

"You could jump so much higher when you had somewhere safe to fall." Truly Madly Guilty is another of Moriarty's books that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will be adapting into a TV series. The book revolves around one pivotal event: a backyard barbecue that alters the lives of three couples. It bounces between past and present, contrasting the characters' lives before and after that night, while slowly revealing what happened at this fateful get-together.

Like Nine Perfect Strangers, the book alternates between several point-of-view characters, seeing the same events from multiple perspectives. The central mystery of the barbecue also helps to keep the reader hooked, with Moriarty giving the reader only small morsels of information. It's very much a slow burn. This plot device becomes a vehicle through which the author examines her signature themes around marriages and families under pressure. While not as immediately engaging as something like Big Little Lies, Truly Madly Guilty is bound to please fans of this subgenre.

7 'The Hypnotist's Love Story' (2011)

Rating: 3.71/5

"Dying was such an elegant way to leave a relationship. No infidelity, no boredom, no long, complicated conversations late into the night." In this one, the main character is Ellen O’Farrell, a hypnotherapist who embarks on a promising relationship with a charming man named Patrick. However, Ellen soon discovers that Patrick’s ex-girlfriend, Saskia, has been stalking him for years. As Ellen delves deeper into Patrick’s past and Saskia’s motivations, she finds herself drawn into a psychological game that tests her trust and professional ethics.

The book blends romance with suspense and comedy with melodrama. Some of the characters and plot lines are a little too neat and tidy, clearly plot devices rather than being realistic, but if one is down with the premise, that's alright. Some readers may find the deeply introspective protagonists a little tiresome, but the twisty plot makes up for a lot (even if some developments are a little hard to believe).

6 'Apples Never Fall' (2021)

Rating: 3.76/5

"She made the right choice for the girl she was then." Apples Never Fall centers on the Delaney family, whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when Joy Delaney, the matriarch, mysteriously disappears. Joy and her husband, Stan, once ran a successful tennis academy and raised four talented children. But now, with their lives no longer centered around tennis, they face an unsettling new reality. Joy's disappearance garners police attention, forcing the Delaney siblings to grapple with suspicions, secrets, and buried resentments.

The book is a bit of a whopper, clocking in at around 500 pages. The length is justified by the large cast of characters and the sprawling, intricate story. It's a tangle of grievances and damaged relationships, making for one of Moriarty's darkest and most intriguing novels. The book was adapted into a Peacock series earlier this year, with Annette Benning, Sam Neill, and Jake Lacy in the lead roles, though the novel is better.

5 'Three Wishes' (2004)

Rating: 3.78/5

"Death was the hot bath you promised yourself while you endured small talk and uncomfortable shoes." Moriarty’s debut novel introduces readers to the Kettle sisters—triplets Lyn, Cat, and Gemma. The novel follows them through a tumultuous year: Lyn is a successful businesswoman and mother trying to maintain her perfect life, Cat is grappling with betrayal and the desire to start a family, and free-spirited Gemma avoids commitment, haunted by past heartbreak.

The characters must soon contend with a maelstrom of work crises, health problems, unfaithful husbands, and sibling rivalry; the kind of struggles that threaten to break the bond between them. There's a lot of drama and tension to be found here, but Moriarty leavens it with a hefty dose of humor. This recipe quickly won her a fan following, and the book's success paved the way for all that followed. Aside from a few dated references, Three Wishes remains highly readable, especially for those who have read her most recent books and are looking for more.

4 'The Last Anniversary' (2006)

Rating: 3.78/5

"A marriage is hard work and sometimes it's a bit of a bore. It's like housework. It's never finished." The Last Anniversary unfolds on Scribbly Gum Island, home to the famous unsolved Munro Baby mystery, which has captivated tourists for decades. To her surprise, Sophie Honeywell inherits a house on the island, quickly becoming entangled in the lives of the island’s quirky residents. While Sophie adjusts to her new life, she learns more about the Munro Baby mystery and the secrets that the island’s long-time inhabitants, the Doughty family, have guarded for years.

To complicate matters further, Sophie also falls for a local named Callum, who is married to her ex-boyfriend's sister. As one would expect, this quickly adds up to a perfect storm of romance, drama, mystery, and unexpected revelations. There are subplots galore, but it's the central mystery that drives the action. It's one of Moriarty's best. Where her other plot twists can be predictable, this one is more effectively subverts the reader's expectations.

3 'The Husband's Secret' (2015)

Rating: 3.95/5

"Marriage was a form of insanity; love hovering permanently on the edge of aggravation." Once again, a shocking revelation disrupts multiple lives. This time, it comes in the form of a hidden letter written by Cecilia Fitzpatrick's husband John-Paul, to be opened in the event of his death. Against his wishes, Cecilia reads the letter. It contains a secret that ties their family to a tragedy involving Tess O’Leary, a woman reeling from her own marital betrayal, and Rachel Crowley, a grieving mother haunted by the unsolved murder of her daughter decades earlier.

Like The Last Anniversary, The Husband's Secret benefits from being unpredictable, usually staying one step ahead of the reader. There is also genuine darkness woven into the story that helps set it apart from other, more lightweight novels. Tragedy strikes like lightning here. It hits all the harder because the characters are well-drawn. Finally, Moriarty's wit holds it all together, keeping things dramatic rather than depressing.

2 'What Alice Forgot' (2010)

Rating: 4.07/5

"Conversations became so hopelessly tangled." What Alice Forgot tells the story of Alice Love, a 39-year-old woman who wakes up after a gym accident with no memory of the past decade. Believing she is still a carefree 29-year-old happily married and expecting her first child, Alice is shocked to learn she is actually in the midst of a bitter divorce, has three children, and her life has taken a drastically different path than she remembered.

It's a fascinating premise, which Moriarty executes skillfully. It raises questions of what one would do with this kind of midlife memory reset. Alice essentially becomes two separate people, and the central drama is whether she can find a way to reconcile them. Moriarty delves into this idea fairly well, though she could have gone deeper, and the book remains in the territory of genre entertainment rather than literary fiction. Brisk pacing, likable characters, and a handful of gut-wrenching scenes carry it over the finish line.

1 'Big Little Lies' (2014)

Rating: 4.31/5

"They say it's good to let your grudges go, but I don't know, I'm quite fond of my grudge. I tend it like a little pet." Unsurprisingly, Moriarty's highest-rated book on Goodreads is also her most famous one. Big Little Lies opens with a murder that unravels the lives of three women. Madeline is a fierce mother of three, struggling with her ex-husband’s new family; Celeste, beautiful and seemingly perfect, hides a dark secret about her abusive marriage; while Jane is a young single mother new to town with her own painful past.

Many of the ideas at play here are well-worn, bordering on cliche ( and some of the supporting characters are under-written), but Moriarty freshens them up with wit, satire, enjoyable dialogue, and many sharp observations. As a result, Big Little Lies is a fun and engaging read, if not a revolutionary one. It's one of the stronger entries in this subgenre.

NEXT: All 11 'Lord of the Rings' Books, Ranked