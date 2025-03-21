This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After being pulled from The CW’s fall 2024 lineup with no promising update about its release, there’s finally good news for The Librarians: The Next Chapter. The adventure series initially ordered by The CW will now air on TNT, where it has already gotten two seasons ahead of its debut. Plus, the network has released a grand new trailer for the reboot series, which centers on “a Librarian from the past, who time traveled to the present, and now finds himself stuck here.”

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Network TNT Showrunner Dean Devlin Writers Dean Devlin Franchise(s) The Librarians Cast See All Jessica Green Charlie Cornwall

