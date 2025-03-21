This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After being pulled from The CW’s fall 2024 lineup with no promising update about its release, there’s finally good news for The Librarians: The Next Chapter. The adventure series initially ordered by The CW will now air on TNT, where it has already gotten two seasons ahead of its debut. Plus, the network has released a grand new trailer for the reboot series, which centers on “a Librarian from the past, who time traveled to the present, and now finds himself stuck here.”

The Librarians The Next Chapter TV Series Temp Logo Poster
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Drama
Fantasy
Network
TNT
Showrunner
Dean Devlin
Writers
Dean Devlin
Franchise(s)
The Librarians

