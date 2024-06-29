The Big Picture Licence to Kill, the 1989 James Bond film, incorporates elements from Ian Fleming's stories Live and Let Die and The Hildebrand Rarity.

The film's darker, more violent tone and Timothy Dalton's portrayal of Bond foreshadowed the Daniel Craig era.

Licence to Kill remains an underrated entry in the franchise.

The 1989 James Bond feature, Licence to Kill, marked the final Bond entry of the 1980s and Timothy Dalton's last outing as 007. The film shocked audiences with its graphic, harsh, depictions of violence. While not specifically based on any existing Bond novel, the film appropriates aspects from different James Bond stories written by Bond author and creator, Ian Fleming. Licence to Kill also exists as one of the more underrated entries in the Bond film series. It’s time to take a deeper dive into the Fleming roots of Licence to Kill.

Licence to Kill James Bond goes rogue to seek revenge against drug lord Franz Sanchez after his friend Felix Leiter is brutally attacked and left for dead. Stripped of his license to kill, Bond infiltrates Sanchez’s organization, navigating a dangerous world of deception and betrayal. As he gains Sanchez’s trust, Bond meticulously dismantles the drug empire from within. Release Date July 14, 1989 Director John Glen Cast Timothy Dalton , Robert Davi , Carey Lowell , Talisa Soto , Anthony Zerbe Runtime 133 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Michael G. Wilson , Richard Maibaum , Ian Fleming Expand

'Licence to Kill's Shark Chaos Happens in Ian Fleming's 'Live and Let Die'

Not long after the opening of Licence to Kill, there's a grim sequence in which the deadly drug baron, Franz Sanchez (Robert Davi), kidnaps CIA agent Felix Leiter (David Hedison) on Felix's wedding night. Sanchez proceeds to take Leiter back to his Ocean Exotica base of operations and lowers Leiter into the feeding pit of a great white shark, which chomps off Leiter's leg. Sanchez's men murder Leiter's new bride, Della (Priscilla Barnes), fatally shooting her. This incident sparks James Bond's brutal path of revenge against Sanchez throughout the film.

Leiter's grim fate was similarly depicted in the 1954 Ian Fleming novel, Live and Let Die, where Bond and Leiter are investigating the New York City gangster, "Mr. Big" Buonapart Ignace Gallia. Although Leiter's fate is depicted out of view in the book, it matches what happened in the film, as Mr. Big and his minions feed poor Leiter to a shark in a warehouse where they operate their drug smuggling operation. Felix’s still-living body is found later by Bond, complete with a note that says, "He disagreed with something that ate him." That note with Leiter's body is also shared with the film version. Licence to Kill also depicts Bond and Leiter having a much longer-established friendship, with Bond serving as the best man at Leiter's wedding. The shock of seeing what happens to Della and Leiter angers Bond as he seeks to bring an end to Sanchez. In his quest, Bond goes rogue from British Intelligence, and his "licence to kill" is revoked by his MI-6 superior, M (Robert Brown).

'Licence to Kill' Is Also Pulled From 'The Hildebrand Rarity'

Some other notable aspects of Licence to Kill are incorporated from another Fleming short story featuring James Bond called The Hildebrand Rarity, which was first published in Playboy Magazine in March 1960 and later featured in the For Your Eyes Only short story collection. In The Hildebrand Rarity, while enjoying some downtime during a mission, Bond becomes embroiled in a fishing expedition involving the American millionaire, Milton Krest. Later, Bond finds out that Krest regularly beats his English wife, Elizabeth, using a whip fashioned from a stingray's tail, which Krest dubs "the corrector." This abusive relationship is similarly depicted in Licence to Kill through Sanchez and his girlfriend, Lupe Lamora (Talisa Soto). Sanchez uses the stingray whip on Lupe in the film's opening sequence, after discovering Lupe with another man in the Bahamas.

Milton Krest and his luxurious yacht, the Wavekrest, appear in Licence to Kill as well, with Krest portrayed by actor Anthony Zerbe. In the film, Krest acts as a henchman for Sanchez rather than serving as the main villain. However, the traits of Krest from the short story have been transferred to Sanchez. Likewise, Elizabeth's traits are now depicted through Lupe Lamora, who later becomes a love interest for Bond during the film. However, the original story implies that Elizabeth takes revenge on her husband, murdering him by strangulation with a rare fish specimen called the Hildebrand Rarity. In the short story, Bond acts as more of a bystander, rather than an active participant, to the events that unfold involving a revenge murder. Additionally, Elizabeth never becomes a full-fledged love interest for Bond, in contrast to the romance between Lupe and Bond in the film.

The James Bond Franchise Didn't Use Ian Fleming's Material for Many Years

Following Licence to Kill, the Bond franchise went dormant for a while before returning in 1995 with GoldenEye, and Pierce Brosnan taking over the role of James Bond. Licence to Kill was the last Bond movie to feature any elements from Fleming's Bond tales until Die Another Day, released in 2002. Elements of the literary version of Hugo Drax from the Fleming novel, Moonraker, are apparent in Die Another Day's central villain, Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens), a new identity fashioned by the brutal North Korean solider, Colonel Tan-Sun Moon, after he's defeated by Bond in the opening sequence. The film also features the high society club Blades, where Bond first encounters Drax in the novel.

'Licence to Kill' Remains One of the Most Underrated James Bond Entries

It's nice to see the aforementioned Fleming literary moments make it into Licence to Kill. It was the first Bond movie to ever receive a PG-13 rating, and the film's graphic depictions of violence shocked audiences at the time. However, the more intense, grimmer style gave the movie a fascinating edge. While audiences were turned off by this darker take on James Bond, the serious, edgier style and tone were arguably more rooted in Fleming's source material. In many ways, Dalton's iteration of James Bond in Licence to Kill felt like a precursor to what was to come years later with Daniel Craig's version.

Brosnan did make a good James Bond, but his tenure peaked with his first outing in GoldenEye. The Brosnan films moved further away from Bond's roots, making Bond more of a cinematic superhero. The films became overly commercialized, opulent, and cheesy. They lost that darker edge of the character Fleming created. Fleming did not create James Bond to become a superhero, and that is basically what he became with the Brosnan films. To some extent, Dalton's Bond constituted a refreshing change, but audiences were not quite ready for that in 1989. The Bond franchise was appropriately revitalized in 2006 with Casino Royale, based on Fleming's first Bond novel, starring Craig. However, Licence to Kill helped pave the way for the Daniel Craig era of the James Bond franchise.

