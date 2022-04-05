Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD for the first time on May 17, with never-before-seen bonus content and a limited-edition poster. The coming-of-age love story was nominated for three Academy Awards, in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories. Anderson himself was nominated in all three categories.

Starring newcomers Cooper Hoffman (the son of regular Anderson collaborator, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim of the pop group HAIM, Licorice Pizza was among the most acclaimed films of 2021, winning a spot on the National Board of Review’s annual top ten list, and picking up important nominations at the BAFTAs and various guild awards.

The film told the (slightly controversial) story of a teen actor and his courtship of a woman older than himself, in the San Fernando Valley of the 1970s. A hangout movie bound together by a series of vaguely connected scenes, the film also featured memorable cameos by Tom Waits, Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper.

Many were disappointed that Haim wasn’t nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, despite scoring nods at several precursor events. Collider’s Matt Goldberg called Licorice Pizza Anderson’s “sweetest and funniest movie” in his review, noting, “It’s filled with so many winning vignettes that you feel like you’re listening to someone recount the wild stories of their youth.”

The Blu-ray and the DVD will take viewers behind-the-scenes with all-new bonus features such as camera tests, a deleted scene and in-universe commercials featuring cast and crew.

Here’s a rundown of the special features:

1. Camera Tests – Pre-production camera tests and unused takes

2. The Handman Scene – A deleted scene from the film

3. Fat Bernie’s Commercial – An in-universe commercial for Fat Bernie’s as shot by Gary Valentine

4. Behind the Scenes – A glimpse behind the scenes of Licorice Pizza through a collection on-set photos and videos

Anderson is perhaps one of the most acclaimed American filmmakers alive. All but two of his nine features have been nominated for Oscars. Anderson himself has been nominated for eleven Academy Awards. He’s best known for psychological dramas such as There Will Be Blood, The Master and Phantom Thread, but has also made detours into comedic territory, with films such as Licorice Pizza, Inherent Vice, and Boogie Nights. More recently, he’s been busy directing music videos for artists such as HAIM and Radiohead.

