It’s not about pizzas and it’s not about vinyl records. But it’s something that will satisfy your craving for a good story.

Paul Thomas Anderson is back with his latest project that looks, feels, and sounds like a wild ride through the '70s Hollywood life.

Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age comedy-drama movie about two young people who fall in love and explore themselves and their relationship in the 1970s. Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) have grown up in the San Fernando Valley of California. On picture day at his high school, Gary meets Alana, a young photographer. A meet-cute leads to friendship, then love. Both aspiring actors, they hang out together, start a waterbed company, audition for films, and also campaign for the local mayor. As time passes, things change, as do they and their feelings for each other. Eventually, the youngsters discover themselves through a host of life-changing experiences.

Paul Thomas Anderson serves as the director and writer of this feature. Anderson is a critically acclaimed filmmaker and is known for his earlier works like Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, The Master, and Phantom Thread. He is also co-cinematographer of the movie and has co-produced it along with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, Licorice Pizza is a throwback to the good old days of Hollywood. It looks like Licorice Pizza is something to look forward to as the year comes to a close. So, here’s a handy guide that covers all the details that have been revealed so far about the movie, including its release date, cast and characters, plot, filming updates, and more.

Related:'Licorice Pizza' Poster Reveals Paul Thomas Anderson's Coming-of-Age Tale in the Backdrop of '70s Hollywood

‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofnXPwUPENo

MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer), who are one of the production companies for Licorice Pizza, released the official trailer on September 27, 2021. With David Bowie’s “Life on Mars” playing in the background, the scene opens with Gary Valentine smitten by the young and beautiful Alana Kane. And then the clip progresses with scattered snapshots of the two aspiring actors, shifting between silly teenage romance and the complexities of adult life.

The intense chemistry between the two youngsters is very evident from the dramatic scenes, ranging from Alana enjoying Gary’s company and stripping in front of Gary, to slapping him and trying to push him away. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer is essentially about the intricacy of 70s life in the LA suburb, growing up in the valley area, and making it big in those days.

You won’t find a lot of plot details or any idea of where the story is headed but the short clip surely gives you a very playful, sweet, and funny vibe of the golden days of Hollywood. A teen’s view of the era that is quite classic to Anderson’s style, the trailer is colorful and visually stunning.

The trailer also reveals Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn in very eccentric roles. Cooper appears as producer Jon Peters, who gives Gary a lesson in saying Barbara Streisand’s name correctly, followed by a scene where he seems wild with rage and damages two cars. Sean Penn’s character, on the other hand, is not very clear from the trailer. But we see him ecstatically driving a motorcycle in the middle of the night through a field and screaming out a woman’s name. The clip also shows glimpses of Ben Stiller and Maya Rudolph.

Licorice Pizza is going to be the perfect holiday gift! The movie has two release dates. First it will have a limited release at the theaters on November 26, 2021, followed by a nationwide release across the United States on December 25, 2021.

Who Is in Licorice Pizza’s Cast?

Image via UA

The comedy-drama story unfolds on a star-studded canvas. The ensemble cast of Licorice Pizza is quite extensive, featuring a host of iconic people. Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim, who feature in the leading roles, are both marking their acting debut with this movie. Hoffman, the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, is in the male lead as Gary Valentine. Haim, who plays the female lead as Alana Kane, is best known for being one of the three members of the indie-rock band Haim.

The two actors are joined by stalwarts like Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, and Tom Waits. But wait, there's more! On the full list of cast members, you will also see Maya Rudolph, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Destry Allyn Spielberg, Joseph Cross, Nate Mann, John C. Reilly, Christine Ebersole, Ben Stiller, George DiCaprio, Ray Chase, John Michael Higgins, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Sasha Spielberg, and Harriet Sansom Harris. How's that for an ensemble?

Related:This Unreleased Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson's 'The Master' Is Intense

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Licorice Pizza?

Image via UA

Since the movie is kind of a piece of historical fiction, based on the who’s who of 70s Hollywood, many characters of Licorice Pizza are based on real people. Here’s a quick look at the major characters played by the cast –

Cooper Hoffman plays Gary Valentine, a young actor who falls in love with an older female photographer. Valentine is based on the renowned film and television producer Gary Goetzman.

Alana Haim appears as Alana Kane, a young female photographer who becomes friends with Gary and starts hanging out with him.

Sean Penn plays the role of Jack Holden, an unhinged actor, whose character is based on William Holden.

Benny Safdie plays Joel Wachs, a LA councilman running for the office of mayor. He is a great patron of the arts and local artists and works for gay rights.

Tom Waits stars as Rex Blau, a film director.

Bradley Cooper stars as a fictional version of film producer Jon Peters.

The other important characters, as played by the rest of the cast members are as follows –

Maya Rudolph as Gale, Skyler Gisondo as Lance, an actor who co-starred with Gary in a film, John C. Reilly as Fred Gwynne, and Christine Ebersole as Lucille Doolittle, an actress based on Lucille Ball.

When Did Licorice Pizza Film?

The production of this comedy-drama film had started back in December 2019 with plans to start principal photography in the spring or summer of 2020. But with the Covid-19 outbreak, the production companies reset the date. Then in August 2020, the production started and finally ended in November 2020, and it was reported that post-production work had already begun.

Related:11 Directors Who Served as Their Own Cinematographers

Why Is It Called Licorice Pizza?

You've probably been wondering why the movie is called Licorice Pizza. Well, for those who are unaware, the word is an old slang for vinyl records, LPs to be specific. Coincidentally, "Licorice Pizza" is also the name of a former chain of record stores across southern California, started in 1969. Our best guess is that one of those stores in the San Fernando Valley could be an important element in the plot, hence the name.

Now, the plot of Licorice Pizza comes from Paul Thomas Anderson’s personal observations and experiences. Some of it is also a product of his interactions with friend and film producer Gary Goetzman (The Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia), which inspired the movie. As a child actor, Goetzman had appeared in a few movies of yesteryear, like Yours, Mine, and Ours, where he worked with Lucille Ball, and was also featured on The Ed Sullivan Show.

When Is Licorice Pizza Set?

Image via UA

As is obvious from the trailer, promos, and the plotline, the story of Licorice Pizza is set in the 1970s, paying homage to the people, their lives, and the general culture of the San Fernando Valley. Everything from the setting and art direction, to the costumes and the music, and even the title of the movie itself, practically shouts “Me Decade”. That being said, the plot is also set primarily around the Hollywood culture of the same time as well so it's not all restricted to the region.

What Is Licorice Pizza’s Story?

Licorice Pizza is essentially a story about two people in love. But it is also a story of young people navigating the changing times of the “Screaming Seventies” and dealing with the transitions as politics, culture, and society transforms. Gary and Alana’s journey is not just their own but also of the other legendary figures of old and new Hollywood who become an integral part of their story.

Gary is an awkward teenager like most are. A high school student with a serious ambition to become a popular actor, Gary leaves no opportunity to explore his talent. He sees something special in Alana, a 20-something photographer, who is equally awkward but talented and beautiful. Gary wants to hold onto this head-over-heels romance. Alana keeps contesting her own feelings. She appears to be reluctant to hang out with Gary and his teenage friends but somewhere enjoys those silly, childish thrills as well.

Now, as for where the characters go from here, it would be really difficult to say without revealing much. And besides, it would just take away the fun of watching the movie. Just know that this is not just a throwback to Hollywood history but a simple, slice-of-life love story which happens to be weaved around Hollywood legends. There’s a lot of adolescent idiocy and outcast humor that comes with any coming-of-age movie. In other words, it’s like hearing a story of old times from your parents or grandparents. So gear up for a journey into the colorful and crazy life and love of 1970s Hollywood.

Every Paul Thomas Anderson Movie Ranked from, uh, "Least Best" to "Most Best" Our nights: boogied. Our threads: phantomy. Our milkshakes: drunk.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email