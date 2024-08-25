Liev Schreiber has consistently been one of the most underrated actors working in Hollywood, as it's easy to forget how many great projects that he has been involved in. Although he’s become best known for his work on dramatic television thanks to his acclaimed role on the crime series Ray Donovan, Schreiber has been a staple of both independent films and major blockbusters ever since his string of breakout roles in the late 1990s.

Schreiber is the type of actor who can elevate a film, regardless of how much screen time he is granted. While his work as Sabertooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine was infamously met with negative reviews from fans of the X-Men franchise, Schreiber has many exciting upcoming projects, including a collaboration with the Academy Award nominated director Darren Aronofsky. Here are the ten best Liev Schreiber movies, ranked.

10 ‘Chuck’ (2017)

Directed by Philippe Falardeau

Chuck is a very empowering sports movie in which Schreiber plays a real boxer that was supposedly the real inspiration for the character of Rocky Balboa that Sylvester Stallone created. Although it's a film that plays all the right notes for a biopic, Schreiber is so charismatic as an unlikely superstar who becomes a local hero that Chuck is eminently watchable. Although there are a lot of nods to the Rocky franchise, Schreiber ensures that the film succeeds on its own merits.

Schreiber is so often cast in supporting roles that it is nice to see him play the lead, as his enough dramatic pathos to spare in Chuck that makes the film far more compelling than it would have been otherwise. It is also a testament to his physical prowess, as Chuck features some nail biting boxing scenes in which Schreiber is completely vulnerable.

9 ‘Pawn Sacrifice’ (2015)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Pawn Sacrifice proved that chess could be an exciting conduit for historical drama long before The Queen’s Gambit became a smash hit on Netflix in the fall of 2020. Set during the height of the Cold War, Pawn Sacrifice stars Schreiber as the highly respected Russian chessmaster Borris Spassky, who goes up against the rising American player Bobby Fischer (Tobey Maguire) in a heated series of games that experts would rank among the greatest ever played.

Pawn Sacrifice does a great job at investing the audience in both characters, with Schreiber managing to show how Spassky’s reclusive upbringing colored his ability to communicate with others. Although Maguire seems to enjoy chewing the scenery with a very over-the-top performance, Schreiber is able to reign things in with his more nuanced work, ensuring that the film feels like a balanced portrayal of history.

8 ‘Kate & Leopold’ (2001)

Directed by James Mangold

Kate & Leopold is a highly underrated romantic comedy from director James Mangold, who is best known for directing more exciting films like Ford v. Ferrari, Logan, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma. Schreiber gives one of his funniest performances ever as a brilliant inventor from New York City that allows him to travel back in time, where he ends up bringing an English duke (Hugh Jackman) into modern day.

Kate & Leopold offered a much better opportunity to see Schreiber and Jackman interact than X-Men Origins: Wolverine did, as the story is surprisingly involving and emotional. Jackman is saddled with a majority of the physical gags and humor, but Schriber delivered the type of quick-witted one-liners and snarky jokes that prove that he is capable of not taking himself too seriously. It’s frankly a shame that he has not been in more romantic comedies.

7 ‘Asteroid City’ (2023)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Asteroid City is one of the best films that Wes Anderson ever made, as it serves as a powerful examination of moving on in the wake of a tragedy and finding oneself through artistic expression. Although Asteroid City features just as sprawling of a cast as anything that Anderson has ever directed, Schreiber delivers a scene-stealing performance as the comically aloof parent J.J., whose teenage son is participating at a strange asteroid camp.

Schreiber’s character connects to the film’s themes about familial dysfunction, and showed once again that he was capable of delivering Anderson’s snarky, witty dialogue. Considering that Schreiber also had a role as one of the main voices in Isle of Dogs, it would be exciting to see if he has any other projects with Anderson lined up in his future, as the two are well-suited to work together.

6 ‘The Hurricane’ (1999)

Directed by Norman Jewison

The Hurricane is much more than a standard biopic, as it merges the courtroom and sports genres into an unbelievable encapsulation about how the boxer Ruben Carter (Denzel Washington) was falsely imprisoned for murder and spent years in prison. Norman Jewison’s underrated masterpiece focuses on the many advocates that fought for Carter’s release, including Schreiber in a limited role.

Schreiber gives a serious, and occasionally rigid performance that shows what a serious subject the film is addressing, as it's heavily implied that Carter’s wrongful arrest was the result of systematic racism in the justice department and rampant abuse of the prison system. Although Washington’s transformative performance into a real life hero earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor that couldn’t have been more deserved, Schrieber is arguably the glue that keeps this intensely moving portrayal of perseverance together.

5 ‘Scream’ (1997)

Directed by Wes Craven

Scream is a film that flipped the slasher genre on its head, as Wes Craven was well aware of the cliches that had become dominant in the genre in the many years since he directed the original A Nightmare On Elm Street. One of the best aspects of Scream is that it is a whodunit where the audience is unclear who the real killer is until the very end; Schreiber co-stars as Cotton, a man who Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) initially believes to be responsible for the death of her mother.

Cotton proved to be one of the best characters in the Scream franchise, as Schreiber was able to give the role a very satisfying sendoff in the underrated sequel Scream 2. Although the film’s sequels leaned more heavily into the satirical side of the series, the original Scream is still the scariest and most satisfying entry in the legendary franchise.

4 ‘RKO 281’ (1999)

Directed by Benjamin Ross

RKO 281 was a made-for-television film that aired on HBO in 1999, but was no less exciting than a majority of the films released in theaters that same year. The film stars Schreiber as a young Orson Welles, whose popularity as a rising theater star leads him to write, direct, and star in Citizen Kane. Although Citizen Kane is often cited as the greatest film ever made by film scholars and critics alike, RKO 281 seeks to unpack the legend by exploring Welles’ dynamic with screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz (John Malkovich).

RKO 281 is a fun biopic for any cinephile, and Schreiber does a great job at capturing why Welles was so ahead of his time. Although playing one of the most widely acknowledged geniuses in film history was certainly a challenge, Schreiber was surprisingly able to ground Welles in reality and make him feel like a relatable protagonist.

Directed by Jonathan Demme

The Manchurian Candidate is one of the rare remakes that suprasses its predecessor in every way, as director Jonathan Demme was able to completely reinvent the Cold War paranoia of the 1962 film by John Frankenheimer, and turn it into a chilling examination of the aftermath of the Gulf War. Schreiber stars as a war hero who begins campaigning as the Vice President of the United States, even though his malicious mother (Meryl Streep) is the one that is pulling the strings behind a conspiracy.

Schreiber does a great job at playing a noble character who becomes inadvertently involved in a malicious plot, adding a sense of tragedy to the remake that wasn’t present in the original. Playing the son of Streep was no easy task for any actor, but Schreiber proved himself worthy of sharing the screen with one of the greatest actresses of all-time.

2 ‘Spotlight’ (2015)

Directed by Thomas McCarthy

Spotlight is one of the best films about investigative journalism ever made, as Thomas McCarthy’s devastating biopic explores the efforts that the Boston Globe reporters took to break a haunting news story about the rampant examples of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. Although Spotlight won the Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards and was heralded for its strong writing, Schreiber gives a powerful and nuanced performance as the new editor that inspired his reporters to start digging into the investigation.

Schreiber captures the needed tenacity of an editor, who knows that making rash decisions could potentially thwart his reporters’ intentions. Although both Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams ended up receiving Oscar nominations for their performances, it feels a bit unfair that Schreiber’s quieter, more nuanced work was overlooked entirely. It’s surprising that one of the industry’s best actors is still waiting on his first nomination.

1 ‘The Daytrippers’ (1996)

Directed by Greg Mottola

The Daytrippers is one of the best independent comedies of the 1990s, and solidified Schreiber as one of the most unique character actors of his generation. Greg Mottola’s ensemble dramedy starred Schreiber, Stanley Tucci, Hope Davis, and Parker Posey as a group of friends that are forced to take a road trip together to visit family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Daytrippers captured all the inherent awkwardness that comes with meeting family for Thanksgiving, and never gets so superficial that it feels like the characters are there simply to make the viewers break out into laughter. Although Schreiber arguably gives the funniest performance of his career thus far, The Daytrippers is actually quite earnest in how it examines splintering friendships and mental health issues. While not instantly heralded upon release, The Daytrippers has emerged as a cult classic that any fan of Schreiber’s work on Ray Donovan owes it to themselves to check out.

