During his career Liev Schreiber has been heralded for his performances even earning multiple nominations and awards throughout. He has portrayed characters like Sabretooth in X-Men Franchise while also taking on more hard hitting roles such as Sam Chaiton in The Hurricane. Bouncing from narrative features to television, he has remained a consistent face on the screen for a long time.

Part of this longevity is what makes him an incredible actor. Facing the authentic versions of his characters, the people he plays are often real life people or made to feel like someone you may know. Schreiber has a long list of work that are highly rated on the Rotten Tomatoes site giving way to an impressive discography of movies and shows worth checking out.

10 ‘Ray Donovan’ (2013-2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

The titular character revolves around Ray Donovan, a professional “fixer” for wealthy clients in Los Angeles. Specializing in solving their problems, his complex personal life creeps into the secret and public aspects of his life. Exploring themes of family and morality while delving into the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry.

Praised for his performance in the show, Ray is one of the most complex characters Schreiber has played due to his extended time with him. The wide emotional range of the characters allows multi facets to fully be explored and conceived. Ray Donovan is the lowest on this list with the TomatoMeter, but many fans would have to disagree.

9 ‘Goon’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

A growing cult favorite sports film centered around a minor league hockey team called the Halifax Highlanders. Schreiber’s character, Ross Rhea, is a legendary enforcer in the league experiencing a bad run of form in his career. As the main antagonist, he faces the main character Doug(Seann William Scott) in the ultimate brawl on the ice.

Schreiber takes his persona as a stoic, tough guy and pokes fun. The comedic movie clashes the irreverent language with the donnybrook mentality of teammates. Taking on the themes of the unconventional nature of being a hero in the context of ice hockey.

8 ‘The Hurricane’

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Schreiber plays Sam Chaiton, an advocate who becomes involved in the campaign to free Rubin Carter who got wrongly convicted for a triple murder. His role brings attention to Carter’s case and helps in his legal battle to overturn the conviction.

Though most of the attention understandably went toDenzel Washington for his role as Rubin Carter, Schreiber’s performance was also heralded by critics. The believability of his character gains momentum and attracts the audience to empathize with the mission of justice.

7 ‘Walking and Talking’ (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

The film revolves around the lives and friendships of two women as their lives pan out in different ways from each other. Schreiber plays the former romantic partner of Amelia(Catherine Keener) who mainly devolves into arguments with a woman he loves.

The movie's realistic and relatable portrayal of the dynamic between close friends through differing life circumstances and preferences. Schreiber’s character, Andrew, helps to foil the philosophy of Amelia, showing the imperfect love that exists and how relationships are constantly evolving and difficult to maintain.

6 ‘Spring Forward’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Schreiber lived in the indie sphere for a while taking on characters that were real-life people authentic to their life and the actions they take in part. Schreiber plays Paul, an ex-convict who is attempting to rebuild his life after crime. Befriending an elderly worker (Ned Beatty)to help find forgiveness from their past.

The character-driven drama focuses on the personal journeys of these extraordinary ordinary people as they navigate their lives. Schreiber’s portrayal of accepting the hand he has been dealt is praised as he helps tell a compelling narrative about the exploration of human relationships and personal growth.

5 ‘Isle of Dogs’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

The whimsical stop-motion animation comes from famed stylistic director Wes Anderson. Schreiber plays Spots, a dog that lives on an exile island where trash and unwanted dogs are sent.

Schreiber carries a bravado into the performance of Spot with his voice. He gives so much character to Spots just by making a little grunt or even a little chuckle. Schreiber is able to fill the space with his performance and command power, which the character possesses. Besides being an overall great narrative, this is yet another interesting look into Schreiber’s multi-talented abilities.

4 ‘RKO 281’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

This movie was a television film that explored the making of the iconic 1941 film Citizen Kane byOrson Welles, played by Schreiber. The film chronicles the challenges and controversies behind the scenes of the movie, aiming to provide a dramatized look at the real-life events that inspired one of the greatest films in cinema history.

Schreiber was able to capture the essence and explosive charisma of the late filmmaker. With a portrayal that added depth to the character and contributed to the overall success of the film. Most likely the cause for the high rating on the tomato meter.

3 ‘Big Night’(1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

A comedy-drama film directed by Campbell Scott and Stanley Tucci, who also co-wrote and starred in the movie. The film is set in a New Jersey Italian restaurant called “Paradise,” run by two immigrant brothers, Primo and Secondo. The story revolves around a pivotal evening when they prepare an elaborate and authentic Italian feast in the hopes of saving their struggling restaurant.

Schreiber plays the character of Leo, a close friend of the two main characters. As a car mechanic who often spends time at the restaurant, he is portrayed as a bit eccentric. Schreiber's role is memorable for its comedic moments. He highlights life outside the restaurant as the film explores themes of food, family, culture, and the immigrant experience. The film shows sumptuous food scenes and brings the passion needed to create and appreciate culinary art.

2 ‘Spotlight’(2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Directed by Tom McCarthy, the movie tells the true story of the investigative journalism team at The Boston Globe known as “Spotlight.” The film focuses on the journalists’ relentless pursuit of the truth, their uncovering of a shocking and systemic cover-up, and their determination to bring the scandal to light. The film went on to receive many Academy Award nominations as well as taking home Best Picture.

As Marty Baron, the then editor of the Washington Post, Schreiber’s character helps to guide the team of reporters as they seek the evidence they need to create their piece. He is an institution of morals and ethics, who seeks to find the truth through fact. The influence of his character helps accentuate the main themes of the film.

1 ‘A Small Light’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Reaching an incredible hundred percent on the tomato meter,A Small Light is the story of Miep Gies and her incredible story of how she helped Anne Frank and her family hide from the Nazis for over two years. Schreiber plays the role of Anne’s father Frank Otto in the show.

An important historical story, the series shows the lengths that someone a stranger will go to help other people. Schreiber’s role is only minor though he helps paint the bigger picture of a story.

