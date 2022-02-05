When it comes to Valentine's Day, if you find yourself in a relationship or with a date for the day, you are set for a promising evening ahead. For the rest, who look on with a twinge of jealousy at those loved-up couples, something is needed to cure those blues. Set yourself up with a delicious meal, a favorite drink, and a perfect anti-valentines movie - Life After Beth. Joining other Zom-Rom-Coms such as Shaun of the Dead and Warm Bodies, Life After Beth may, on the outside, look like an unlikely pairing of living boyfriend, dead girlfriend, but underneath the surface is a deeper look at the way relationships decay over time.

Firstly, what do we look for when we want an anti-valentines movie? A romantic movie for a happy couple is easy enough to find. Take your pick from the massive library of flicks designed to elicit feelings of romance, hints of sadness but an altogether satisfying conclusion. But for that anti-valentine mood, your taste might vary greatly. You might want something with a melancholic ending to help you feel connected to the world. Or perhaps a look at the way relationships change for better or worse. Life After Beth offers a little something of both.

After the passing of his partner, Beth (Aubrey Plaza), Zach (Dane DeHaan) is left grieving. His family tries to support him, but as a heartbroken man, he doesn’t know how to process this terrible event. Until one evening when Beth mysteriously reappears. She isn’t quite the same though. She has returned with a new desire to stay in cool, dark places, she has trouble with the sun burning her skin and has a slight need to consume flesh. A visit to her grave only confirms it further; she is back from the dead. With no memory of her death, Beth tries to continue on her relationship with Zach and while happy at first, things quickly start to turn as her condition worsens and the flaws in their relationship come to the fore. From there, as more and more undead begin to awaken, we realize the extent to which Zach and Beth’s relationship had deteriorated, much like Beth's state of being.

Before Beth’s reappearance, Zach begins growing closer to her parents, in particular her father, Maury (John C. Reilly). The two have a heart-to-heart where it’s revealed that Zach and Beth’s relationship was struggling towards the end. Maury puts forward that it isn’t worth dwelling on how the relationship ends and better to remember the good times. As an anti-valentine message, you can’t get much better. Rather than focusing on the negativity, whether it be how your last relationship ended or your latest date falling through, it’s worth remembering there’s always a happy memory to go back to.

It’s also worth remembering that once you let go of that pain and memory, you are opening yourself to new love and opportunities which can blossom into something stronger. Not only does this serve as a great anti-valentine message but the growing platonic love between Zach and Maury as they attempt to comfort each other at their lowest points fits perfectly for an anti-valentine movie. This helps highlight that romance is not the only type of love we should be searching for in our lives. Seeing this connection and the way in which they try to positively help each other is touching and one of this movie's strongest moments.

When Beth returns, however, Zach doesn’t take Maury’s advice, allowing himself to fall back into the safety net of the relationship with Beth. As the pair reconnect, the idea of the bad memories and good memories is revisited. Rekindling their relationship, Beth doesn’t remember the messy end to their relationship or her death. In this, Zach has the chance to remember those amazing moments, reliving them as best he can. As he clings on harder to those happy memories the decay from both her body and their relationship becomes more and more clear. He remembers not only the way in which Beth was controlling of him but also how he wasn’t the best fit for her as he didn’t do all the things that she wanted to.

This brings us to the climax of the movie, as Zach finally fulfills Beth's request to go hiking along the canyon paths together. Now deep into her zombie state, tied up and struggling to communicate, the pair wander around and admire the views. Zach apologizes that he never took her hiking before and makes the decision to kill her. This build-up from seeing the relationship rekindle, decay, and finally die away entirely is a reflection on many a real couple as partners cling on in hopes that they can save their relationship. After killing Beth there is a sense of relief from Zach having worked through his grief and made the choice to finally move on.

As an anti-valentine movie, you cannot find many better examples than Life After Beth. Not only do we see a focus on the negativity of love, but there is also a tinge of hopefulness at the end that despite all the grief and pain we feel with letting a relationship go, we will find new joy and love moving forward. And while some anti-valentines movies will focus entirely away from love on ideas of revenge, Life After Beth is focused on accepting that we suffer heartbreak, but if you remember the good memories it can help subside that pain.

