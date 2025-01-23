Jeff Baena was an extremely talented writer and director with a unique ability to ground even the most absurd stories in emotional realism. Even though Baena’s films tackled such topics as religious isolation (The Little Hours), mental illness (Horse Girl), and familial trauma (Joshy), the stories he told had a universally relatable quality. Baena notably cast his wife, Aubrey Plaza, in several great roles in which she was given the freedom to be as eccentric as possible; although Plaza risked being typecast after her breakout role in Parks and Recreation, these films gave her the opportunity to take risks on projects that required a great deal of bravery. While they had many successful collaborations, Life After Beth was a surprisingly earnest horror comedy that addressed serious themes of loss, regret, and perseverance.

What Is ‘Life After Beth’ About?