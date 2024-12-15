A lot of movies deal with war, dropping viewers right into the heat of the action so they can experience the brutality and destruction from the safety of their homes. It's natural for films to showcase only the more exciting or dramatic parts of war because those tend to be the most interesting for audiences. But what about what happens after?

If you've ever been curious as to what happens after a devastating conflict, these films have your back. Indeed, many movies tackle the difficult subject of what life is like after surviving soldiers go home and reunite with their loved ones, emphasizing that nothing will be the same and that they may not ever fit in as they once did. These are the best movies about life after war, which delve into themes of PTSD, belonging, sacrifice, and love.

10 'Thank You for Your Service' (2017)

Directed by Jason Hall

Image via Universal Pictures

Thank You for Your Service is based on a non-fiction book of the same name by David Finket. The title reflects a statement that usually means well but rings hollow as veterans become haunted by their horrific time on the front lines. This time, it is Adam Schumann (Miles Teller) who is having a hard time coping following his return from the Iraq War. Normally, movies about the Iraq War don't really work, but this one was pretty adept at tackling its themes of PTSD and the sense of alienation Adam feels.

Adam begins a steady downward spiral as he has recurring nightmares and flashbacks of the carnage he witnessed in Iraq and begins acting outside of his usual self, falling in with drug dealers and attending rehab. Thank You for Your Service is a testament to how war affects everybody, even the families of those who have fought, regardless of where they are in the world. Adam's family life begins to crumble under the weight of his PTSD, displaying how the ripple of war can be felt even on the other side of the planet.

9 'Flags of Our Fathers' (2006)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Paramount Pictures

Flags of Our Fathers is a movie about the Battle of Iwo Jima, centered on the famous photo of American soldiers raising the US flag over Mount Suribachi. Directed by Clint Eastwood, the movie follows the lives of the real people in the photo, with their life stories unfolding before the audience's eyes, both before, during, and after the war.

These unsung heroes suffer immeasurably with the amount of injuries sustained and the terrible things they bear witness to, especially with some of them being medics. Though it's not the greatest movie ever made and has some pretty glaring flaws, Flags of Our Fathers is still very good and perfectly embodies the sacrifice and courage of the American troops who assaulted and captured Iwo Jima during the final months of the Second World War.

8 'Courage Under Fire' (1996)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Image via 20th Century Studios

Courage Under Fire stars Denzel Washington as Lieutenant Colonel Nathanial Serling, a commander in charge of a tank in service during the Gulf War. During a bloody battle in the middle of the night, Serling accidentally shoots a friendly tank, killing everybody inside, which deeply affects him and his conscience. Instead of being reprimanded or discharged, he is given a cushy desk job and a Medal of Honor while the military scrambles to cover up the incident.

Courage Under Fire's title is fitting, as Serling has been out of combat for years but is still forced to be brave under constant pressure.

Wracked by guilt for killing his comrades, Serling spends every day of his new, boring job wishing things were different and loathing himself for his poor decision-making. Until he is approached to make a call regarding a deceased helicopter pilot, whom the military is debating giving the Medal of Honor, as well. The movie's title is fitting, as, though Serling has been out of combat for years, he is still forced to be brave under constant pressure, this time from his country, who couldn't care less about the things he is feeling within. It's truly sad but also inspiring, moving, and tragically ironic, making for one unforgettable experience.

7 'Born on the Fourth of July' (1989)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via Universal Pictures

Born on the Fourth of July is a biopic about Ron Kovic, who is played by Tom Cruise. Kovic was a veteran of the Vietnam War who, as the title implies, was indeed born on July 4th. This couldn't have been more fitting. Kovic was known for his service in the Vietnam War, during which he was permanently paralyzed from the waist down. Wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life, he found himself feeling betrayed by the country he served, prompting him to become a prolific anti-war and human rights activist.

Born on the Fourth of July follows these courageous crusades against the warmongering politicians who were in favor of the Vietnam War, with Kovic taking a stand for what's right, even in the face of adversity. Cruise does an excellent job in an Oscar-nominated portrayal of the homeland hero, perfectly embodying the disillusionment many soldiers feel when their life-changing injuries are barely compensated.

6 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

Image via Universal Studios

The Deer Hunter, like Born on the Fourth of July, takes place following the Vietnam War, when a group of friends come back to their small town in Pennsylvania. They all live simple lives, working in the town's steel mill, but are forced to enlist when their country beckons them to fight in a foreign land. They endure unspeakable horrors in Vietnam, coming home with their lives and perceptions changed forever.

Upon their arrival, the three experience PTSD in different ways, each man having distinct yet equally alarming symptoms. Some partake in illegal gambling, while others avoid social outings altogether, even their welcome-home parties. In all sorts of ways, The Deer Hunter is a harrowing drama about what war can do to a group of buddies, tearing them apart even after the Hell they went through as a team. Although The Deer Hunter's depiction of war has aged badly, its true power lies in its depiction of the long-term repercussions of war, the trauma that lingers, and the scars that never really heal.

5 'First Blood' (1982)

Directed by Ted Kotcheff

Image via Orion Pictures

First Blood is the very first movie starring Sylvester Stallone as the iconic John Rambo, a Vietnam War veteran with a serious case of post-traumatic stress disorder. This tough-guy '80s action flick is actually much deeper than it appears on the surface. Yes, it's got the stereotypical muscly, sweaty guy getting into some over-the-top action scenarios, but there's quite a bit of story and social commentary there, too.

Rambo initially arrives in a small town to pay his respects to an old buddy from his time in the Green Berets but is arrested by the police, who assume he is a drifter. The police begin to abuse him, triggering flashbacks of the torture he endured in Vietnam, after which he escapes and begins using guerilla warfare to incapacitate the police officers. First Blood isn't just thrilling, but it's got some pretty striking points in there about the way veterans are often treated despite their immense sacrifice to their country. It's an action movie with a heart, which is why it has become so legendary.