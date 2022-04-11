Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Hulu series, Life & Beth.

In the new Hulu TV series Life & Beth, written by and starring Amy Schumer, a 30-something woman redefines her life following the sudden loss of her mother, Jane (Laura Benanti). As Beth forgoes her Manhattan lifestyle and spends more time in her hometown on Long Island, she is confronted by flashbacks of events from middle school that she had mostly buried. Many of the flashbacks involve moments with her mother, her father, her sister, bullies at school, and her ex-best friend, Liz (Grace Power).

From the first episode, it’s made clear that Beth’s relationship with her mother is complicated, and that Beth has a habit of concealing her anger. So when her mom dies in a car accident, Beth is left reeling, unaware of how to proceed with her life. However, a new romance with the charmingly awkward farmer, John (Michael Cera), as well as spending time with her childhood friends, brings things into perspective. As Beth relives formative, mostly unpleasant moments from her pre-teen years, she reconciles with the falling out between her and Liz, and the fact that her mother was a very flawed woman.

The emotional discoveries Beth makes about her childhood ultimately end up freeing her of the baggage she’d been carrying up to that point. The flashbacks are a key element in revealing the extent of Beth’s trauma, as we see her younger self (Violet Young) endure much more than a pre-teen should have to.

Beth’s little sister, Ann (Susannah Flood), doesn’t seem to be a huge part of her life at the beginning of the series. It’s clear after the first phone call between the two in Episode 1 that Ann wants nothing to do with their mother, who Beth continues to defend. Not yet having seen all of Beth’s flashbacks, it’s easy for the audience to be on Ann’s side since the shopping scene with Beth and Jane does not make Jane a very likable character. However, it becomes clear after seeing some of Beth’s memories of her childhood involving both Ann and her mother that there is more to the story.

For example, Ann is very young when the family is evicted from their home, and Beth is the one to comfort her and tell her that “only losers live in big houses” when they realize how much smaller their new house is. In fact, Beth is there for Ann even when it means concealing her own feelings. Beth helps her dad to make Ann laugh when she knows he is struggling to be there for them, and distracts her with pizza when Liz’s mom is outside yelling at their mom. Young Beth takes it upon herself to shield Ann from pain, though nobody really shields her. Because Ann is so young and often protected by Beth, she can’t see or understand her mother’s perspective or why she behaves the way she does, but Beth can.

Beth has many fond memories of her mother, such as when she would brush her hair, when she holds her in their friend’s pool, or when she puts lipstick on her for the first time. And it’s very clear that despite all of Jane’s flaws, Beth loves her very much and defends her — especially to Ann — right up until her death. However, there are many troubling memories surrounding Jane’s actions that Beth clearly struggled with her entire life, whether she knew it or not, and that return to Beth’s thoughts after Jane dies. The good memories about Jane make the bad ones all the more difficult for Beth to accept, as she seems to just be realizing the extent of her mother’s moral failings

Some issues that are introduced right from the get-go in Episode 1, and many more times in Beth’s flashbacks, are Jane’s obsession with appearance and her need for a man’s acceptance and attention. During the flashback when Jane is serving breakfast to Ann and Beth before they leave for Liz’s lake house, Jane tells Beth that she loves her hair that way and that she is such a pretty girl with just a “little bit of effort." Beth is understandably upset by the comment, inferring that her mom only thinks she’s beautiful if she changes something about her appearance. Beth then tells her mother she needs to eat breakfast too, and her mom says she is just going to have some toast before looking at her reflection in the kettle. This does not go unnoticed by Beth, who is clearly disturbed by her mother’s preoccupation with outward appearance.

Behind Jane’s devotion to keeping up her image is her need for male attention. Jane introduces Beth and Ann to multiple men throughout Beth’s MRI flashbacks, and very clearly believes that her worth resides in their desire. Jane so requires a man that she is willing to allow her daughter to lose her best friend over her romantic choices. This is one of the main controversies in Beth’s mind, as she tries to reconcile the fact that she spent most of her life on her mom’s side, but in this case, Jane was clearly in the wrong. Jane’s behavior surrounding men also affected Beth by making her settle for Matt (Kevin Kane) for six years, someone she didn’t truly love, because she believed that she was simply supposed to be with a man.

Beth’s relationship with her father, Leonard (Michael Rapaport), is also very complicated, as Jane kicked him out of the house shortly after they were evicted, and he developed a drinking and memory problem. But, like with Jane, Beth has many good memories that allow her to forgive her father for all the problems he caused for her, Ann, and Jane. In the flashback when Leonard takes Ann and Beth shopping at the mall, Leonard makes a clear attempt to provide a good time for the girls, even though he can’t afford Beth’s dress or to buy them a real meal. Instead, they dine on free samples from the various food court restaurants, and he makes them lemonade from sugar packets and lemon wedges. Shortly after, Jane allows Leonard to tuck the girls in for bed, and he presents Beth with the dress she’d wanted at the mall. Though Leonard repeatedly messes up, his effort and love are noticeable.

That isn’t to say, though, that Leonard’s absence from Beth’s life didn’t have a negative effect on her. After John is rudely loud at Maya’s (Yamaneika Saunders) father’s funeral, Beth remembers the time that her father showed up at the end of one of her volleyball matches, insisting that “they don’t start these things on time anymore.” Around the time of the flashback, Beth confronts John for his behavior at the funeral, upset that he would answer his phone during the service. This is likely because she is worried that it’s a sign of his unreliability, as Leonard is so unreliable in that memory. Beth’s mother also blamed Leonard for the boating accident that gave Beth a gnarly scar (he was probably drunk at the time), and that almost caused her not to go on John’s boat with him and Ann. Beth’s experiences surrounding the scar, though not necessarily as emotionally important as other events, clearly stuck with her in a visceral way.

Other flashbacks that Beth experiences, and which partially explain her socially secluded behavior as an adult, are her repeated run-ins with bullies at school. In one instance, Beth remembers when she thought that her and a few other girls were fully flashing the boys in exchange for beer, but they didn’t lift their bras. The boys laugh at her and call her nipples “pancakes.” The next day at school, they make fun of her again, until Liz tells them to shut up and pulls Beth away. And later, after Beth has been diagnosed with Trichotillomania and has pulled out clumps of her hair, she is made fun of for wearing a wig to school, and ends up eating her lunch alone in a classroom. To be made fun of for things out of one’s control is one of the worst kinds of torment, and it lives on in Beth’s psyche by making her more anti-social and “unlikeable,” as other characters in the show tell her.

Though Beth and Liz’s falling out ends their friendship, through the flashbacks we see how close they were, and how important Liz was to Beth. Liz is there for Beth when her gerbil dies, when the other kids bully her, when Bobby wants to hook up with her at the basement party, and when Beth’s heart is broken because Bobby is going to the dance with another girl. The two are inseparable, which makes their breaking up because of their parents’ actions all the more tragic. After it’s made clear that Liz’s dad is leaving her mom for Jane, Liz doesn’t show up to chemistry (a class during which she and Beth usually sit together) and Beth is concerned. Up to this point, Beth is certainly suspicious of the goings-on between her mother and Liz’s parents, and has begun to pull her hair out from the stress.

After Beth reads the hate letter Liz wrote to Jane, their altercation in the hallway needs to be broken up, and they don’t speak to each other again. We are shown the scene where Beth walks down the hallway, wearing a hat to hide her lost hair, and is completely ignored by Liz twice in the series, which suggests its importance. Though Beth’s devotion to protecting her mother is endearing, it costs her her best friend. These flashbacks reveal that this was the period in Beth’s life when she began to internalize everything that upset her, rather than work through it or try to fix it. It wasn’t her fault that her mother was toxic enough to allow her to lose the one person outside of her family that meant the most to her, but it says a lot that she and Liz never spoke to each other again.

When Beth meets up with Liz in the last episode, it symbolizes her newfound ability to confront her demons, and let go of her baggage. And when she speaks at her mom’s second funeral about her realization of the kind of woman that Jane was, and that she tried her best, she is forgiving her mother. For Beth to admit that there were things for which her mother needed to be forgiven shows her evolution from blindly defending Jane to realizing that she was just as flawed as any other human. Without the flashbacks throughout the series, Beth’s emotional transformation would be less affecting. Seeing Beth’s memories takes us on the journey with her, and allows us to feel more invested in her decisions. Through reflecting on her relationships in the past, Beth is able to see how she let traumatic experiences fester deep inside her mind for so many years without working through any of it, and how it led to her being deeply unhappy with her life. Thankfully, she comes out of the experience lighter and more hopeful than she’s ever been.

