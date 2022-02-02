Away from a main TV role ever since the end of her own series Inside Amy Schumer, actor and comedian Amy Schumer is about to make a comeback with a Hulu series. Life & Beth, which is set to premiere in mid-March, will tell the story of an incredibly accomplished woman who doesn’t feel this way. The comedy/drama series will explore the path that made the title character feel this way across its ten episodes, and we probably can expect a heck of a ride as she figures herself out

The first-look images unveiled by Hulu reveal that we can look forward to Schumer and Michael Cera sharing a lot of onscreen time as they are seen in several scenes together: in a hospital, having breakfast, and in some unexpected other situations. Hulu is yet to reveal Violet Young (National Geographic's Genius) in character as a young version of Schumer, as she will play teenage Beth in flashbacks across several episodes.

The not-so-bright cinematography underscores the drama aspect of Life & Beth, which will also deal with childhood traumas and the difficulties involved in finding one’s own path. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the series played out like a I May Destroy You of sorts – an HBO series starring Michaela Coel that mixed comedy with severely heavy themes to showcase how life is far from black and white.

Just like several other Schumer projects, Life & Beth is written, executive produced and directed by the actor, who became prominent after doing stand-up and sketch comedy shows with a bluntly honest approach about life and being a female comedian. She has recently starred in the drama film The Humans and as herself in Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, a series she filmed herself during the pandemic.

Aside from Schumer, Cera, and Young, the cast of Life & Beth also features Susannah Flood, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walker.

Hulu premieres all 10 episodes of Life & Beth on March 18. Check out the images below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

