Good things come to those who wait. That's an important life mantra but one difficult to follow in today's fast-moving world of television. With brand-new series and subsequent seasons often released annually (at the very least), many shows can get lost in the churning mill if they do not renew quickly. Considering this current state of affairs, it is even more impressive just how many people are deafeningly excited about the upcoming second season of Amy Schumer's semi-autobiographical comedy Life & Beth, given it has been almost two years since the first season ended.

Upon its debut in March 2022, both the public and critics alike praised the series for its relatable 21st-century comedic style and the nuanced relationship of the central pair, with many likening it to HBO Max's Somebody Somewhere. The praise was so high that Hulu almost instantly renewed it for a second outing, but little did we all know that we would have to wait two years for its arrival. Alas, that time is finally upon us, and, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Life & Beth Season 2 so far.

When Is 'Life & Beth' Season 2 Coming Out?

Life & Beth Season 2 officially premieres on Friday, February 16.

Where Can You Watch 'Life & Beth' Season 2?

Life & Beth Season 2 can be streamed via Hulu upon its arrival, with all episodes from the show's highly-praised first season available on the platform right now.

Is There a Trailer for 'Life & Beth' Season 2?

Yes, available to watch above, the Life & Beth Season 2 trailer highlights much more of the same unapologetic comedy that made the first season so gut-wrenchingly true-to-life. From terrible make-up to an awkward Meg Ryan-inspired interaction with a therapist, the trailer kicks off with the announcement of Beth and John's engagement, setting the tone for the season moving forward. On top of this, the trailer showcases a sneak peek at the plethora of excellent guest stars the upcoming season has, with all of this combining to make one hell of an exciting preview of what's to come.

Who Is Cast in 'Life & Beth' Season 2?

Once again, both Amy Schumer and Michael Cera are back to play the dysfunctional couple, Beth and John. Both with an acclaimed history in film and television, Schumer is perhaps best known as the writer and star of the likes of Inside Amy Schumer and Trainwreck, with the stand-up comic and actress set to soon appear in the hotly anticipated Jerry Seinfeld-directed Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Cera, on the other hand, has had an incredible career dating back to his breakout role as George-Michael Bluth on Arrested Development, with his recent role as Alan in Barbie earning him an almighty amount of praise. Also returning alongside the duo are the likes of Susannah Flood (Chicago Fire) as Ann, Violet Young (Genius) as a young Beth, Kevin Kane (The Irishman) as Matt, Yamaneika Saunders (Inside Amy Schumer) as Maya, Michael Rapport (True Romance) as Leonard, and many more.

The casting team on Life & Beth has been especially busy during the past two years, with the list of guest stars announced for Season 2 nothing short of captivating. That list includes the likes of Amy Sedaris (Puss in Boots), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Big Freedia (Self/less), Colin Quinn (Trainwreck), Jemima Kirke (Tiny Furniture), Margaret Cho (PsyCHO), Maria Dizzia (Martha Marcy May Marlene),Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), and, to top it all off, the iconic Jennifer Coolidge (A Mighty Wind).

What Is 'Life & Beth' Season 2 About?

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads:

"As Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade."

Just from the synopsis, it is clear that much more of Beth's past will be discussed in the sophomore season, with the flashbacks to the most crucial turning points in her childhood a narrative device that received high plaudits from viewers. With John and Beth's relationship anything but plain sailing, the question on everyone's lips must be, "Will they still be together come the season's end?".

Who Is Behind 'Life & Beth' Season 2?

Image via Youtube/Hulu

Creator and star Amy Schumer will be back as executive producer, writer, and director, with her authorial stamp firmly pressed against the series once again. She will be joined by executive producers Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul, with the likes of Erin Jackson and Mia Jackson likely to write for the show in Season 2.

'Life & Beth' Season 2 Episode Schedule

All 10 episodes of Life & Beth are set to be released at the same time, perfect for a weekend binge. Here is a breakdown of each episode's title and synopsis:

Episode 1: "Trust Me"

"Beth begs off work and meets her friends at Maya's new fancy spa gig in Manhattan. She revisits her first love. Later that night, Beth and John meet for a highly anticipated date that takes a surprise turn."

Episode 2: "Who Dat?"

"Beth, John and friends visit New Orleans. Beth meets an old of John's who deepens their appreciation for the city and one another. Her friends start down some dark paths they didn't foresee."

Episode 3: "Nothing Can Get Me Down"

"Beth, John and their friends wake up from a raucous night in NOLA and spend the day trying to recover. After meeting LaVar and Denisha's son, Beth has a realization about John that will forever change them."

Episode 4: "This Soup Is Gonna Be Good"

"Beth and John look for a therapist that can help them with the communication problems that are cropping up in their relationship. We visit younger John and put some missing pieces together."

Episode 5: "Claire"

"Matt leans on Beth when something from his past catches up with him and makes him reevaluate his life."

Episode 6: "The Work"

"Beth accompanies her true-crime-lover sister, Ann, to the Dupree Murder House. During the reenactment, the sisters reveal too much about themselves to one another and the other guests. Beth lets down Maya in a possibly unforgivable way."

Episode 7: "That's What Friends Are For"

"After life gets in the way, Beth realizes she hasn't spent much time with her friends. She plans a get-together for Maya, Jen and Jess at the vineyard and the women realize they've missed a lot in their months of separation."

Episode 8: "Shower Sex"

"John takes it upon himself to remodel the house, making a construction site of their home. Beth feels more and more isolated both by the mess and by John's complete absorption into his various projects."

Episode 9: "Toxic"

"Beth is there for Jess in a time of need. Reflecting on her past, Beth realizes what she needs from John in order to feel safe again."

Episode 10: "Road to Nowhere"

"Beth and John return home from a trip upstate and attend Jen's surprise birthday party, which turns out to be more surprising than expected. Beth reaches out to Ann during what may be the most pivotal time in Beth's life."