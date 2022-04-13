Amy Schumer's dramedy Life & Beth is staying alive on Hulu for another season. The comedian broke the news of her own renewal on The Howard Stern Show today, confirming another 10 episodes are in the pipeline for the hit series. This all comes less than a month after the first season dropped on the streamer on March 18, but reviews have thus far been positive.

Life & Beth sees Schumer team up with Michael Cera in a bittersweet series that's equal parts comedy and introspective. It centers around Beth (Schumer) whose life seems picture-perfect on the surface with a long-term, successful boyfriend, a steady job as a wine distributor, and a home in Manhattan. After a sudden incident forces her to confront her past, she begins to question what she wants from her life and who she wants to be. It all takes her back to the Long Island home she grew up in where she faces down her upbringing and aims to change her life. She also meets the local farmer John (Cera) whom she's drawn to despite the fact he doesn't meet her original expectations of the perfect man.

Season 1 showcased Beth's journey toward living a more authentic life, pushed by flashbacks of herself as a young girl that she had suppressed during her life. The death of her mother brings it all into perspective as she finally sees once again that her childhood was clouded by trouble within her family. Last season ended on a somewhat positive note with Beth leaving her job, rekindling her bond with her sister, and choosing to pursue a relationship with John.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: What the Flashbacks in 'Life & Beth' Say About the Effects of Childhood Trauma

While Schumer and Cera lead the dramedy, the cast is rounded out by Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, and LaVar Walker. It's unclear which of the cast members will be returning in this second season, but it marks an opportunity for Schumer and Cera to continue their blossoming love story. Life & Beth is entirely the creation of Schumer, who writes, directs, and executive produces the series. Endeavor Content also produces the series with Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul also on board as executive producers.

Season 2 of Life & Beth has no release window as yet, but you can catch up on the first season of the bittersweet dramedy on Hulu right now.

