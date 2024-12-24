During World War II, propaganda was everywhere in the film industry. Along with blatant propaganda works like the documentary films of legendary Western director John Ford, even classics like Casablanca were ingrained with anti-fascism to boost morale in the fight against the Axis Powers. While no one should feel upset about propaganda made in opposition to the Nazis, it should come as no surprise that most movies from this time period also promoted intense nationalism.

This is what makes Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell’s film The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp such an enduring and powerful work of art. The film faced the threat of censorship by British prime minister Winston Churchill himself due to its portrayal of the British military as well as its humanization of German citizens who opposed Nazi rule. The film follows the life of a British general and his slow decline into an ineffective bureaucrat, along with his longtime friendship with a German soldier.

Powell and Pressburger were being bold when they made Colonel Blimp. The title itself is a reference to a popular comic character known for representing out of touch, aristocratic British military officers. The main character, General Clive Wynne-Candy (Roger Livesly), serves as a more realistic version of that same archetype. Through the film, Candy's entire life is explored. On a scale not unlike a modern biopic, the film shows his trajectory from an idealistic nationalist with authority issues in his 20s, to a general, disrespected by his subordinates and disillusioned by the realities of total war.

Now, if outright criticism of the British military command was not enough to upset the famously temperamental Churchill, the major character of Theo Kretschmar-Schuldorff (Anton Walbrook) certainly helped bring his ire down on the film. Theo is Candy's best friend, and for most of the film he is a German army officer. A character like Theo in the movie was highly unusual for the time, as few films portrayed German citizens as anything but Nazis. However, Theo is a fully realized character. Candy meets Theo as a young man in a duel for the honor of the German and British army and while the two recover from their wounds, they become fast friends, despite the language barrier. The film uses Theo to humanize the German people in spite of their nation's atrocities. Theo himself flees Germany during WWII, leaving behind his two sons who bought into Nazi ideology. This sympathetic, complicated character is a far cry from the portrayal of the German people in propaganda and this contradiction from the typical media of the day is what brought the film into Churchill's sights.

Throughout the film's production, prime minister Winston Churchill sought to shut the film down. He found the film's content as potentially devastating to morale and, considering his background as an aristocratic, former military officer, he likely took some aspects of the film as an almost personal insult. One of the first obstructions by Churchill was to deny legendary theater and film actor Laurence Olivier from starring as General Candy. Olivier was denied the ability to leave his post in the navy to act in the film, a move that was clearly motivated by Churchill and his Ministry of Information's dislike of the film's content. Olivier was allowed to leave the navy to act in Henry V a year later, making the move a clear moment of sabotage against the production. Although the Ministry of Information was involved in removing Olivier from the production, the department eventually refused to allow Churchill to outright stop the film from being released.

In the end, Churchill had considerably hindered the film, but never used his authority to censor the film. The prime minister seemingly held no ill will against Powell and Pressburger. He attended the film's premiere and, according to the Daily Telegraph, "appeared to be in excellent humor." Churchill's attempts at censoring the film were certainly mild compared to his enemies' suppression of art, but his actions in trying to get the film banned is still an unsettling reminder of the way government influences the art of its nation.

The Life And Death of Colonel Blimp is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

