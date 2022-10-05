After making the rounds on the festival circuit, Indican Pictures' new documentary Life & Life is coming to theaters for a limited run later this month. Before it releases to the public, however, Collider is excited to unveil an exclusive trailer teasing the road to redemption for musician and convicted murderer Reggie Austin. The film shows Austin's incarceration through the lens of a questionable parole and sentencing system and the monumental challenge of rebuilding one's life after prison. Moreover, it shows the steps he's taken since leaving prison 40 years ago to reconnect with those left in his life and create a future for himself out of the shadow of his conviction. The film's short theatrical run begins on October 14 in Los Angeles before getting a home release in February 2023.

The trailer kicks off with a look at Austin's first public performance in 33 years at San Quentin State Prison, the same place he'd been held since 1979 for second-degree murder. Despite the joy inspired in his fellow inmates, he had just been denied parole again before that concert with each failure building on the frustration he'd felt for years. Austin did everything right in regard to his crime. He willingly confessed, he was a model inmate, two things that should've gotten him out far earlier if not for changes to the laws regarding parole for those on life sentences. Upon his release in 2014, he was finally granted his freedom, but that's only the start of his problems. Though only a brief tease is shown, his life outside of prison needs to be rebuilt from the ground up, re-establishing relationships with family and his career as a musician.

Life & Life hails from N.C. Heikin who previously helmed another documentary about a musician who spent much of their life in prison - Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story. The idea for Austin's documentary was born out of the Frank Morgan tribute concert in San Quentin where Heikin was filming for her previous film. She met Austin when he got on stage to play at the concert, a moment that proved to be the launchpad for his return to society. That idea proved to be a good bet for Heikin as the film would go on to become a festival hit, winning best documentary at the Brooklyn Film Festival and best humanitarian documentary at the Sedona International Film Festival. It also earned a nomination at HBO Max for Best Documentary.

Heikin is joined on the project by Jack Reacher author Lee Child and Emmy/Grammy-nominated producer Nicole London (Sammy Davis, Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me) who both serve as executive producers. The smooth, jazzy music that can be heard throughout the trailer comes straight from Austin himself who worked on the soundtrack for the film. Since the filming of the documentary, Austin has started rebuilding his career thanks to his true public performance at the Frank Morgan Taos Jazz Festival.

Life & Life will tell Austin's story of life behind bars and redemption beyond prison starting October 14 in L.A. before getting a home release in February 2023. Check out the poster and trailer below.