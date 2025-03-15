Former Life Below Zero star Jessie Holmes has won his first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The reality TV personality completed the difficult race with 10 dogs, including leaders Polar and Hercules.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Holmes finished the race in Nome at 2:55 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025. Holmes’ first-ever Iditarod win is indeed a major feat, especially as this year’s course ended up becoming the longest seen in Iditarod’s 53-year history at 1,128 miles. The race’s route also had to be changed last minute as a result of a lack of snow. Consequently, the race began in Fairbanks on March 3 and ended in Nome on March 14.

Upon winning, Holmes celebrated with the crowd that gathered at the finish line, despite the subzero cold. After giving high-fives and hugs to many of the celebrating onlookers, Holmes then took the time to chat and take pictures with various fans. The professional dog musher has developed a large following thanks to his star turn in National Geographic’s Life Below Zero, even though he hasn’t starred in the series for a few years now. After celebrating this win, Holmes expressed his emotions in the following words:

“I don’t know if it’s sinking in. I’m just so full of emotion from the journey. It was a really long race, a really tough race, but I really had to nurture [the dog team] mentally.”

Jessie Holmes Admits He Almost Gave Up Before Winning First Iditarod Race