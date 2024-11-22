Survival shows are easily one of the most over-saturated genres of reality TV and while shows such as Survivor or Naked and Afraid have kept the audience entertained for years, many others miss the mark because they fail to bring something new to the table. Life Below Zero, on the other hand, is a survival show that stands out from the rest. It premiered back in May 2013 and revolved around a group of hunters living in a remote region of Alaska.

While the premise of the show is not entirely new, the cast of Life Below Zero isn’t trying to survive Alaska to win a prize — and instead, the show is about the realities of their everyday life. The central theme of Life Below Zero is subsistence living. The show sheds light on the less glamorous side of survival, away from the drama that one would expect from reality TV. The cast of the show includes people who have spent their entire lives living away from big cities while depending on hunting fish and bartering within their community to meet their basic needs. This authenticity is what I like and makes Life Below Zero such an interesting watch.

A True Portrayal of Everyday Life in Alaska

A typical survival reality show usually spotlights the contestants being thrown into difficult situations in unknown lands. The format of these shows makes the audience root for the best performer. But that’s not what Life Below Zero is trying to do. Instead, the show provides a raw look at what a normal day looks like for the natives of the remote regions of Alaska. The cast of Life Below Zero lives life on their own terms, despite the perseverance it demands of them. These are strong-willed individuals who have spent years learning how to co-exist with nature.

Life Below Zero is neither sugar-coated for survival nor exaggerated for shock value. Take Sue Aikens for example, who manages the isolated Kavik River Camp, a base for hunting groups. Aikens is one of the central characters of the show and she has lived in Alaska for 30 years. The viewers have witnessed firsthand how tough she must be to survive the harsh weather and constant danger surrounding her. During this time, she has had to sew her own head together after a bear attack, fix electricity generators, treat the river water to make it drinkable, and become friends with the animals on the land just so she could have some company. For Aikens, time has no meaning because she survives one day at a time. She lives alone all year round, except for hunting season when she warmly welcomes hunters into her camp and teaches them the ways of the land. Aikens’s life doesn’t appear to be very easy, but that’s exactly what draws me in and keeps me wanting more.

The Diverse Cast of ‘Life Below Zero

Aside from Aikens, the rest of the cast is made up of diverse families, each of whom has chosen to live in Alaska for their own reasons and their extremely dangerous lifestyle isn't just for the cameras. The show features Chip and Agnes Hailstone, for instance, who use Inupiaq traditions to sustain their family and have been living in Alaska for over 25 years. They have raised seven children on the Kobuk River in the North West of Alaska. The show features Chip Hailstone passing down his traditions to his children as he teaches them how to swim, hunt for food, and turn animal remains into crafts and tools for bartering.

Then, we have Andy Bassich, who depends on his sled dogs to navigate the frozen Yukon River. Bassich is relatively new to the Alaskan lifestyle, but he has more than made up for lost time. After moving, he had to build his entire life from scratch. Bassich had to self-learn everything he knew about survival, including crafting his own bullets and knives, brewing his own beer and even building his house. Most importantly, Bassich has taught himself how to do all of this because he is happy to live off the grid and embrace the challenges that come with it. Not to forget all the other wonderful cast members, including but not limited to Jessie Holmes, Ricko DeWilde, Glenn Villeneuve, and more, as the narrating voice of James Franzo brings the docu-styled survival show to life.

‘Life Below Zero’ Isn’t Just About Physical Strength

Image via David Lovejoy/BBC Worldwide

At the end of the day, everyone featured on Life Below Zero has their own motivations to live in the Alaskan wilderness. I think the show does a great job of diving into their personal stories to focus on the humanity behind the survival. In its essence, Life Below Zero isn't a show about surviving through pure physical strength. Instead, it focuses on learning how to co-exist with nature, without letting the novelty of television affect it, which is what makes it so special. The final season of Life Below Zero is currently airing on National Geographic. Previous episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Life Below Zero Release Date May 19, 2013 Producer Joseph Litzinger, Travis Shakespeare, Kevin Tao Mohs Production Company BBC Studios

