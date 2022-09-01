In an all-new Apple TV+ series, Life By Ella, 13-year-old Ella McCaffrey (Lily Brooks O'Briant) learns to prioritize what makes life truly meaningful, and she challenges her friends and family to do the same. The new series will premiere on the streaming service on September 2, just in time for the new school season, and will feature a special guest star appearance by award-winning musician and actress Hayley Kiyoko!

Life By Ella is Apple TV+'s newest series for their kids and family category that picks up shortly after Ella McCaffrey finishes chemo. It's time for her to return to school, but this 13-year-old is going back with a renewed outlook on life and living. Despite her protective father's (Kevin Rahm) reservations about his daughter jumping back into the groove of things so quickly, Ella is determined not to let anything get in her way. The show is full of bright positivity driven by O'Briant's bubbly performance as she navigates growing up after an experience no one should ever have to go through, especially as a child.

In mid-August Apple TV+ released a trailer that showed Ella's fearlessness as she conquered each day with a "seize the day" mentality. The trailer was set to Kiyoko's 2016 track "Gravel to Tempo," which belts spirited lyrics like, "I'll do this my way, don't matter if I break," and "I gotta be on my own." The song captures the willfulness of Ella's new outlook on life, refusing to let her fears hold her back, or fake friends and social media affect her self-worth, but it was also a sneak peek at what the series had in store for fans.

Image via Apple TV+

Kiyoko got her start on a number of children's series, beginning with Nickelodeon's Unfabulous, starring actress Emma Roberts, before landing a recurring role as Stevie Nichols in Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place with fellow singer and actress Selena Gomez. Kiyoko's talents earned her a starring role on Disney's feature film Lemonade Mouth, before her music career was skyrocketed in 2015 when she officially came out as gay and expounded on her personal experiences in her song titled "Girls Like Girls." Soon after, the star was heralded as an icon for LGTBQ+ youth and went on to release a full album in 2018. Only months ago, Kiyoko released her sophomore album, Panorama. The singer's overarching themes deal with self-acceptance and standing firm in who you are, making her guest appearance on Life By Ella in line with Ella's headstrong personality.

Alongside O'Briant, Life By Ella stars Aryton Celestine (Claws) who plays Ella's best friend Kai and Vanessa Carrasco (Irreplaceable You) as Ximena, and an ensemble cast that includes Rahm (Mad Men) as Ella's father Carl McCaffrey, Mary Faber (Parks and Recreation) as her mother Joanne, Aidan Wallace (You) as her younger brother Grady, Kunal Dudheker (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Maya Lynne Robinson (The Unicorn).

Life By Ella was written and executive produced by Bunk'd writers Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock. The first episode is directed by Ugly Betty's Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza, with subsequent episodes directed by Juanesta Holmes (Family Reunion), Nimisha Mukerji (Motherland: Fort Salem) and Aprill Winney (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Life By Ella premieres on Apple TV+ on September 2. Check out Kiyoko's music video for the track featured in the trailer, "Gravel to Tempo" below, and watch out for her cameo!