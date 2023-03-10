Honestly, it isn't hard for a movie to change one's life — especially when you are a cinephile. Movies hold immense power, and their transcending, sometimes bigger-than-life storylines are more often than not quite inspiring. But don't be fooled: drama genre films aren't the only transforming ones, and that is something we have learned from users on the beloved platform.

From The Social Network to Borat, many moviegoers have shared their life-changing watches on the platform upon request of a fellow Redditor who could not help sharing their very valid (especially after reading the post's description) love for Ghostbusters (2016). Some of these movies bonded people, while others altered the meaning of some situations these users have found themselves in and made them look at challenging circumstances with a clear and positive perspective.

1 'The Social Network' (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Depicting the real-life story of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg), David Fincher's The Social Network showcases the journey of the mind behind the social network creator, from his Harvard days to the time he was sued by twins who claimed he stole their idea.

Surprisingly, it wasn't the movie itself that was life-changing to this Reddit user, but its trailer instead. "The trailer/teaser trailer for The Social Network made me suddenly realize people could cut trailers for a living..." u/ohgodithinkimlost revealed. "I reached out to some trailer houses the next day, and it eventually lead to my current job!! I owe that film my whole career." Some things are just meant to be.

2 'Fight Club' (1999)

Image via 20th Century Studios

A cult classic today, the 1999 movie Fight Club is one of the most beloved psychological thrillers of all time. The film revolves around Edward Norton's unnamed character, who struggles with insomnia among many other things. He then decides to create a "fight club" with soap salesman Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt).

Many movies have started lasting relationships, and this user didn't mind sharing their wholesome experience. "I lived in LA. I watched Fight Club, enjoyed it enough to read the book, enjoyed it enough to spend time in the forum section of the writer's official website where I met a woman who lived in London," u/RandomStranger79 said. "Anyway, she's my wife now and that lead me to move to another country. It'll be our ten-year anniversary in July."

3 '(500) Days of Summer' (2009)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Featuring a nonlinear narrative structure, (500) Days of Summer stars Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the two leads. The film depicts heartbreak through hopeless romantic Tom, who looks back on his previous relationship in attempts to figure out where things went wrong (and how to fix them).

According to u/LockTheBrave's comment, the film made them "realise how different we all react to situations, relationships and people. It made me a calmer and more rational person." The film highlights how unhealthy it is for people to depend on another person so heavily, and how easy it is to fantasize people instead of actually seeing them for who they are. "Before, breakups usually destroyed me, but afterwards I finally understood that you don't necessarily mean to others what they mean to you, and vice versa."

4 'Borat' (2006)

Image via Amazon Studios

A fictional Kazakhstani journalist named Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) travels through the United States along with a documentary crew and attempts to report on the greatest country in the world, including its society and culture.

"The first Borat movie changed my life. Out of our friend group, only one friend and I wanted to go see it," a user revealed. "We never did anything alone together — but going to see Borat was the beginning of a beautiful relationship. We’ve been together for 14 years, married for 10." Borat is far from being your conventional bond-forging movie. However, it turns out that attending its screening had terrific results for this Redditor.

5 'Groundhog Day' (1993)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Harold Ramis' 1993 film, Groundhog Day, stars Bill Murray as Phil Connors, a television weatherman covering the annual Groundhog Day. All is well until he gets caught in a blizzard that he didn't predict and consequently finds himself stuck in a time warp where he is forced to relive the same day over and over again.

This tale of self-improvement has seemingly touched many users on the platform, and u/cupcakebuddies is one of them. "Groundhog Day made me realize life is essentially just the same day over and over again," the Redditor said. "If we try something a little bit every day, we will eventually get better at it. Over years, you can completely change your life." True words of wisdom have been spoken, and could not agree more.

6 'La La Land' (2016)

Image via Lionsgate

Following Mia and Sebastian (Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling), an aspiring actress and jazz musician, this enchanting Damien Chazelle musical drama is as heartbreaking as it is heartwarming. The film focuses on the characters' struggles to reconcile their dreams and ambitions with their loving relationship.

u/Frankocean2 said that La La Land — which highlights fully committing oneself to an artistic endeavor and ultimately giving up everything for success — made them realize that they "shouldn't sacrifice everything for 'my dreams'." The user also added that "there's more to life than trying to be successful. Too bad I had to lost her in order to fully realize my mistake."

7 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Image via DreamWorks SKG

One of the most highly regarded war films to date, Saving Private Ryan by Steven Spielberg stars Tom Hanks in one of his memorable roles and centers around a group of soldiers which his character leads on a quest to save Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) from the war.

On Reddit, u/wuapinmon admitted that the movie made them look back on his father's veteran days. "I cried like a baby in the parking lot over the emotional toll that movie took on me, and it was just a movie. I can't imagine having to live through that," the user said. No doubt that Saving Private Ryan makes for a very emotional watch, especially when it hits a little bit too close to home.

8 'The Last Samurai' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Inspired by the 1877 Satsuma Rebellion led by Saigō Takamori and the Westernization of Japan by foreign powers, The Last Samurai follows a Civil War veteran (Tom Cruise) who's recruited to mentor the Japanese army before a Samurai rebellion takes place.

A now-deleted account said that the film "re-ignited and re-awoke my desire to find meaning, purpose, and honor in life," which is understandable since the film depicts the importance of fighting for something big. "Too much of life is spent just existing. One needs to fight for virtues that transcend our circumstances," they added.

9 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Image via Miramax

Starring Matt Damon as the twenty-year-old Will Hunting, a self-taught boy who has just been paroled from jail but reaches out to a psychologist (Robin Williams) to redirect his life, Gus Van Sant's Good Will Hunting is a thought-provoking and engaging watch.

The touching film, which showcases the journey of conquering fears and paving a new path, seems to be a popular answer when the category is "life-changing" films. "Not that I'm pretentious enough to consider myself half as intelligent as Will, I certainly bonded with the character," u/AudaciousSin revealed. "Made me see myself differently."

10 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Just out of a mental hospital, a former teacher (Bradley Cooper) moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. However, when he meets a complicated girl named Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who's also reeling from a personal loss, the two forge a connection.

"I remember watching it when I was about 16 and it made me want to change up how I lived my life and finally get in shape, both mentally and physically," a Redditor looked back at their past struggles and shared their success story on the platform, adding that Silver Linings Playbook "genuinely made me come out of my shell and changed my life for the better."

