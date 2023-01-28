Film audiences in 1999 were fortunate enough to see a different side of Eddie Murphy. While he was a guarantor of comedy hits throughout the '80s and '90s, Murphy only gave audiences glimpses of his all-around talents as a one-of-a-kind movie star. His career featured recurring minor ebbs and flows, and coming off of The Nutty Professor in 1996, he was in the midst of a resurgence of super-stardom. Life should have been the ultimate summation of his remarkable career, but instead, this comedy-drama about a pair of wrongfully convicted friends who bond during a life sentence in prison arrived without much fanfare. A middling box office return and mixed reviews caused this film from Ted Demme to come and go, but a retroactive examination of the star vehicle for Murphy shines a light on his untapped potential as a dramatic actor, and exhibits a window to the kind of projects he could have taken on more often in his later years.

Eddie Murphy's Partnership with Martin Lawrence Benefits His Performance

Image via Universal Pictures

One aspect that makes Life stand out from the Eddie Murphy filmography is that it is not an "Eddie Murphy movie" in the traditional sense. When he stars in a movie, it is his movie. For instance, Beverly Hills Cop was only completed on the backs of him improvising his way through its messy script. The main theatrical release poster of Life bills it as an "Eddie & Martin" picture. Murphy's co-star Martin Lawrence truly is a dual-lead with him. Aligning himself with a proper co-lead in a film was a smart decision. The star has so much natural chemistry with anyone who is on-screen with him, including additional characters who are also played by Murphy (Coming to America and The Nutty Professor), that a close-to-equal talent in Lawrence can unlock his hidden acting potential and lessen the comedic weight off his shoulders. Perhaps due to the mild failure of the film, but Murphy and Lawrence never became a long and fruitful screen partnership like Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. In a different universe, Life could have served as the launching pad for the pair to jump around from various high-concept settings.

RELATED: Legendary Eddie Murphy Movie Roles to Catch Before You People

The film of Murphy's that is most reflective of Life is his 1989 sole directorial effort, Harlem Nights, as it is a slightly more sophisticated period piece and a partnership with another lead, this time being Murphy's idol, Richard Pryor. Where they differ is in the critical reaction department. The reviews of Life were overwhelmingly positive compared to the panning that Harlem Nights received. The brunt of the issues of the film is Murphy's inability to direct — a reality that he admitted himself, while also stating that the experience soured him on being at the helm of the director's chair ever again. When he can solely focus on bringing his usual charm and versatility on screen, Life is the proper result of Murphy in a period setting. Playing Ray Gibson, a small-time thief in New York, Murphy fits right into the setting of Prohibition-era speakeasies. Both of the film's two main settings, the nightclub scene and rural Mississippi where Ray and Claude (Lawrence) are framed for murder by a racist sheriff and sentenced to life in prison, present Murphy as timeless, with his energy and charisma feeling timeless. This is the trait that every great movie star strives for.

The Tonal Flexibility of 'Life' Demonstrates Murphy's Versatility

Life has a tonal looseness that placates Murphy's abilities as a performer. Demme's film is not rigidly definable as a comedy or drama. While some may argue that the film's imbalance serves as a detriment to its overall quality, it indisputably allows Murphy extensive creative freedom with his performance. He shows a level of restraint in both the comedic and dramatic spectrums of his performance that the audience is not always sure what he will deliver in a given moment. More than any other character of his, Ray is portrayed like a fully fleshed-out person, and is indicative of the film's title: demonstrative of a long-lived life. The old-age makeup and prosthetic work on Murphy and Lawrence in their elder years in prison is quite exceptional, so much that it garnered an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup. The effect would not function without a nuanced depiction of an elderly man that Murphy gives to the film, upending the expectation of a caricatural showing.

In many ways, Life is one great act of inverting audience expectations. The aforementioned theatrical release poster suggests that the film is the next-in-line pure comedy from Eddie Murphy, with the text and font of the title looking awfully similar to that of 2007's Norbit. What appears to be a fish-out-of-water comedy on the exterior actually plays out as a naturalistic evolution of life from two inadvertent friends who were caught up in the wrong circumstances. While seemingly formulaic in one minute, the film will hit viewers with a jarring dramatic sequence, such as the suicide of an inmate who fears life outside the prison walls, and the confrontation between Ray and the sheriff who framed him decades into his sentence. The film's most damning weakness is its failure to thoroughly evoke these moments of dramatic tensions. They are commonly told rather than shown. Despite its emotive shortcomings, Murphy is convincing in these dramatic sequences while still staying true to himself. He never comes off as desperately chasing seriousness or an Oscar clip.

The Untapped Potential from Eddie Murphy Seen in 'Life'

Following the release of Life, Murphy would occasionally employ his untapped dramatic chops. His acclaimed performance in 2006's Dreamgirls garnered many awards, but came just shy of winning that coveted Oscar, and Dolemite Is My Name from 2019 was a great application of this particular untapped ability. Ideally, as he got older, Murphy would push his abilities as a dramatic actor and seek out more daring and interesting projects, but instead, he was committed to pushing out family entertainment, notably the Shrek franchise. The last century for Murphy has been a quandary, from unrealized projects stuck in development hell and a falling out with Saturday Night Live.

At his peak, there are few stars in entertainment, let alone Hollywood, who were as popular and beloved as him. However, Life shows that he may have left a triumphant second act of his career as a legitimate dramatic actor on the table. Either way, the 1999 film, which has fortunately developed a minor cult following since its release, showcases the natural talent and screen presence of Eddie Murphy in ways that viewers rarely got to witness.