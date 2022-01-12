NBC has given a pilot order to a revival of the popular early '90s drama Life Gos On, Variety reports, with original series star Kellie Martin set to return. "The new iteration of the show was first announced as being in the works back in September as part of Nkechi Okoro Carroll's new overall deal with Warner Bros. Television," Variety writes. According to reports, Okoro Carroll will write and executive produce the show. Lindsay Dunn will also executive produce, while Martin and old series co-star Chad Lowe will produce. Michael Braverman, the original series creator, will step into the revival as an executive consultant.

According to Variety, the revival will "revisit a grown up Becca Thatcher (Martin), now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown." The series originally aired on ABC, running for four seasons and eighty-three episodes between 1989 and 1993. It even captured a level of awards success, picking up four nominations at the Emmys, all of which were for its final season. Lowe won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama, while Viveca Lindfors won for best guest actress.

In an interview with Extra back in 2018, Martin showed interest in a Goes On sequel series, even suggesting that the idea had been mulled by members of the old cast. Sitting with Lowe — they first appeared together as boyfriend and girlfriend - she opened up on the ensemble's interest. “We've talked about it," she said. "I know Patti [LuPone] would be in and I'm sure we could get Chris [Burke]. I would love it. I feel like it would be really interesting to see where Chris, who played Corky, is today. He still is amazing and I think it would be really interesting to see what his needs are and how he navigates his life today.”

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'All American' Showrunner Nkechi Carroll on Revealing the Characters' Backstories

At the time they were asked what it might take to get the series back: "Ask for it," replied Martin. Co-star Chad Lowe followed up: "You have to petition. It would be very timely." Well, it looks as though they've got their wish — except Lowe's character died of HIV in the original series, so he'll only be returning behind-the-camera as a producer. As for the rest of the ensemble: LuPone, Bill Smitrovich, and Monique Lanier are all yet to confirm whether or not they'll be involved in the project. Well, let's just say this: anything with LuPone, we'll watch!

The pilot air date for Life Goes On is yet to be confirmed.

‘Night Court’ Sequel Ordered to Series at NBC John Larroquette will return as Dan Fielding.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email