It’s not a bad thing to want originality in movies; when we’re bombarded by remakes, reboots, and live-action adaptations of classic animation, it’s no wonder we crave fresh content and out-of-the-box movies. But copycats are inevitable, and in 2017, Life came under fire for a premise that just seemed too familiar: a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station, led by Rebecca Ferguson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds, discovers an alien life form that turns out to be a near-perfect killing machine. It proceeds to hunt down and kill the crew members on the ISS, and, if the alien were to reach Earth, the results would be even more deadly.

If that sounds almost exactly like the plot to Alien, it’s because it is. Life was almost universally criticized, even by its defenders, as being too similar to Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi horror. But that criticism may have overshadowed the fact that, despite being derivative, Life is a perfectly watchable movie (after all, it could have been as bad as director Daniel Espinosa's later venture, Morbius). The cast is good, the script is decent enough (because at least in copying Alien, they're copying the best), and there’s one truly incredible death that will stick with you long after the rest of the movie has faded away – and that's got to count for something.

The Cast Saves ‘Life’ From Being Just A Forgettable ‘Alien’ Rip-Off

Image via Sony Pictures

One of the biggest critical complaints about Life is that it wasn’t just derivative of Alien, but it also didn’t add much of its own spin to this particular sci-fi plot to justify its existence. While the first half of that criticism is pretty fair, the latter half may have been colored by the viewers’ disappointment at an Alien "rip-off", because Life is not the only movie to copy the Alien formula, and it's certainly not the worst of the bunch. For one, Life has a pretty solid cast that’s really trying. Rebecca Ferguson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds are all talented actors who are clearly still trying to give good performances.

And the supporting cast isn't bad either; for fans of Shōgun (which realistically should be everyone), Hiroyuki Sanada is another strong addition to the cast of Life, as he brings his trademark magnetic gravitas to the movie. But it’s the friendship between Gyllenhaal and Reynolds that’s especially great, even if they don’t end up sharing that much screen time. At a moment when one of them is seemingly in mortal danger, they share a look with each other that, in any other movie, feels like it would be reserved for a romantic couple rather than just two good friends. And based on the interviews the two gave together, it’s clear that this chemistry stems from the connection the two had in real life.

There’s One Death Scene That's Worth the Price of Admission For ‘Life’

Close

The very first human death in Life at the hands of extraterrestrial menace Calvin is also one of the most stomach-churning. As the crew of the ISS examine the alien, it becomes clear that not only is it hostile (although admittedly only after it’s given an electric shock by Ariyon Bakare’s character Hugh) but it can quickly consume biological matter to rapidly grow in size. After Calvin attacks Hugh and escapes its enclosure, another crew member has to rescue Hugh, but as a result, the team has to seal the other crew member inside the lab with Calvin to prevent the alien from escaping. What happens next is by far the most disturbing moment in the whole movie: Calvin worms its way across the crew member’s face, where it then forcibly pushes itself into the crew member’s mouth. Calvin’s anatomy is almost entirely muscle, so even though it's fairly small at this point, no amount of effort from the crew member can stop Calvin from going down their throat, and the desperation on their face as it does so is terrifying. The aftermath is graphic, bloody, and painful to watch - exactly what a death in a sci-fi horror should be.

It’s an agonizing three minutes that’s extremely hard to forget, even if the rest of the movie is a little more on the generic side. Taking into account that it also has a talented and engaging cast, Life doesn't really deserve to be written off completely.

Life is available to stream in the U.S. on Peacock.