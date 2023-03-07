WePresent, the arts platform of WeTransfer, is dipping into the feature documentary space with its first full-length film Life is Excellent helmed by The Good Liar star Russell Tovey. In the film, Tovey goes on a personal journey exploring the life and art of David Robilliard, one of his personal idols and an LGBTQIA+ artist who died of AIDS in 1988 at the age of 36. The documentary is just one of three projects Tovey has in store for the Academy Award-winning platform as WePresent also announced Tovey would be a guest curator with three projects releasing in the summer highlighting LGBTQIA+ artists who were active before and during the AIDS crisis.

As part of the announcement, WePresent released a trailer with Tovey introducing the unsung Robilliard. Tovey's purpose with the film was to ensure Robilliard and his work were never forgotten despite the fact that his life was cut tragically short. The footage highlights the impact of Robilliard both through Tovey and the late artist's colleagues and friends who describe him as "the sweetest, kindest, most infuriating, artistic, and friendly person we ever met." Robilliard's art, meanwhile, is deceptive, drawn very simply yet in a way that requires extra thought. Many of his pieces also come with a message like, for example, the film's inspiration - "Life isn't good, it's excellent." The film ruminates on what could've been had Robilliard continued creating and how the world would be changed without so many people lost during the AIDS crisis. That said, it's also a celebration of life and everything that can be accomplished in a short time on Earth.

Tovey's other two projects in collaboration with WePresent include Blue Now which celebrates the film Blue by Derek Jarman with four live performances of the film including a digital offering from WePresent. Jarman's film is a gut-wrenching artistic piece that portrays the artist's struggle with onset blindness due to HIV by having voices read lines from his diary against a background screen of Yves Klein blue. Each performance will be directed by Neil Bartlett with Tovey acting out the film alongside Travis Alabanza, Jay Bernard, and Joelle Taylor. Performances will take place in the U.K. in May at leading art institutions including Tate Modern in London, HOME in Manchester, Brighton’s Theatre Royal as part of Brighton Festival, and Turner Contemporary in Margate.

Image via WeTransfer

The other is an artist series in which Tovey will pick some of his favorite artists to shine a light on with bespoke features. Specific focus is put on Jarman and Robilliard, but it will allow contemporary artists to share their work directly on WeTransfer.com and its social channels.

Tovey Will Express His Love for Art Through WePresent

Tovey has quite the resume under his belt in the acting world. The Good Liar teamed him with legends Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen while The Pirates! Band of Misfits had him among an all-time great voice cast including Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Piven, Martin Freeman, David Tennant, Brendan Gleeson, and Al Roker among others. His previous work also includes projects like Looking, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and American Horror Story.

Beyond acting, though, Tovey adores art as is evident through the trailer. He co-hosts the art podcast Talk Art with good friend Robert Diament and collects contemporary art. Moreover, he's been recognized as an expert on modern art, curating multiple exhibits and serving as a jury member for art prizes. WePresent makes a strong partner for the actor and author, having previously curated the Oscar-winning short film The Long Goodbye from Riz Ahmed and director Aneil Karia along with projects from over 1,000 other artists. Speaking of their partnership, Tovey said:

"WeTransfer quite simply makes dreams a reality. Since our collaboration began, WeTransfer is allowing me to fully realize projects that have been bouncing around in my head for ages. With detail, care and a very unique nurturing approach to every project, I am able to tell stories about artists who mean so much to me, in the hope that they can matter to everyone. The platform reaches millions internationally every day, so it’s an incredible privilege to be sharing my deepest passions through WeTransfer with new audiences around the world."

More information on Tovey's partnership with WePresent can be found on the company's website including an editor's letter shared by Tovey. Check out the trailer for Life is Excellent below.