Amazon Studios closed a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment to dive into the world of video game adaptations, and two of the titles that could be soon adapted are Life Is Strange and Disco Elysium. dj2 Entertainment is one of the productions companies behind the surprising hit Sonic The Hedgehog, which is getting a sequel this year and a spinoff series in 2023.

According to the new deal, dj2 Entertainment will offer Amazon Studios the opportunity to pick up any film or TV show they come up with to stream exclusively on the Prime Video service. Since dj2 is specialized in videogame adaptations, players will get a chance to see some of their favorite titles turned into series. What’s even greater news is that dj2 Entertainment is currently working to adapt the Square Enix published franchise Life Is Strange and indie developer ZA/UM hit Disco Elysium.

Every Life Is Strange game is an episodic adventure where players’ choices can affect the outcome of the story and change the fate of the characters. Each game also has a unique gimmick, such as the ability to rewind time, manipulate emotions, or move objects with the power of your mind. The series is highly acclaimed for its layered characters and creative storytelling, making it a perfect videogame franchise to adapt into a series.

As for Disco Elysium, the indie gem follows a detective who must solve a murder case while dealing with drug-induced amnesia. The game mechanics revolved mostly around dialogue choices, allowing the player to completely change the personality of the player character and how they will interact with the world around them. As if having dozens of alternative storylines to follow wouldn’t be already a challenge to adapt into a TV series, Disco Elysium is also beloved for how the player can alter the gameplay through dialogues with themselves. It would be tough to adapt Disco Elysium to a non-interactive media without losing some of its charm, which might explain why the project has been in early development since 2020.

Commenting on the deal, producer Dmitri M. Johnson from dj2 Entertainment said:

“The dj2 team has long believed that video games would one day serve as incredible source material for stories told in television and film, and that it was only the lack of love and respect for the artform which previously held successful adaptations back. Moreover, it is truly an honor to have Prime Video as our platform partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions, for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we may collectively aim.”

Nick Pepper, head of studio creative content for Amazon Studios, also added:

“I cannot express enough just how excited we are to be working with the powerhouse team at dj2 Entertainment. Their expertise and skill in the gaming-to-screen market is unparalleled. The possibilities are endless for what we can create together for our global audiences.”

Both Life Is Strange and Disco Elysium adaptations are still in early development. However, with a major player such as Amazon Studios willing to fund dj2 Entertainment’s projects, we’ll hopefully get more information about the adaptations sooner than later.

