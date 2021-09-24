The compilation of 'Life Is Strange' and 'Life Is Strange: Before the Storm' will feature updated animations and visual upgrades.

Deck Nine has been on a roll lately, with the latest addition to the popular series, Life is Strange: True Colors, releasing to critically acclaimed reviews. Square Enix has announced the release date for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, a compilation of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, featuring updated animations and visual upgrades. The compilation set now releases on February 1, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Google Stadia.

The game will also feature the bonus DLC, Farewell, launched for Life is Strange: Before the Storm, which has players take control of a young Max Caulfield before she is forced to move away from her best friend and fan-favorite character, Chloe Price.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm was developed by Deck Nine as an episodic prequel, with the first episode releasing back in August of 2017. This game followed Chloe Price as she meets the enigmatic Rachel Amber before she disappears. The original game, developed by DONTNOD Entertainment, was released in 2015 and starred Max Caulfield returning to Arcadia Bay, where she discovers after a horrible tragedy that she has the power to rewind time.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection was originally supposed to launch on September 30, however, it was delayed to early next year due to complications related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is not the first game to be affected by the virus, with titles such as God of War: Ragnarok being pushed back a whole year.

Because of the delay, Deck Nine announced the release of a DLC titled Wavelengths for Life is Strange: True Colors on September 30, featuring Steph Gingrich as the protagonist:

Step into Steph's booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven's best - and only - radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph's past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets – and decides her future.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection now releases on February 1, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Google Stadia. Deck Nine has said a Nintendo Switch release date will be announced later in the future.

