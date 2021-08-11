Square Enix has announced that the release date for Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection is officially being delayed. The remastered collection includes the original Life Is Strange and its prequel, Life Is Strange: Before The Storm. The collection now has no definite release date and is scheduled for an early 2022 release date. The developer said the delay was due to challenges faced by the recent pandemic, but also in order to provide the dev team with enough time to work on the remastered collection.

The Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection will feature full motion-capture performances along with some visual fine-tuning. Square Enix also said that the collection will have an engine and lighting upgrade. The gameplay puzzles will also receive updates and refinement. The collection is also part of the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition, but we have to wait a little longer to experience the thrilling tale of Chloe and Max. The remastered version of each game can be bought separately.

Image via Square Enix

RELATED: 'Life Is Strange: True Colors' Trailer Introduces Us to Haven Springs

The announcement about the delay also has some good news included. First, the developers are prioritizing the teams' well-being by giving them enough time. Second, the announcement also confirmed an official release date for the Life Is Strange: Wavelength DLC, which is September 30. We won't have to wait long to see what the DLC has to offer either, as the first look trailer drops August 12.

The announcement also confirms that Life Is Strange: True Colors will most definitely launch on September 10. The Life Is Strange Remastered Collection will be released in early 2022 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out the announcement tweet below:

Share Share Tweet Email

Every Muppet Movie Ranked From Worst To Best *excited-Kermit.gif*

Read Next