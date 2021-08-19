The new title from Deck Nine Games launches on September 30th.

Deck Nine Games, the developer behind the upcoming Life is Strange: True Colors, has released the first gameplay trailer for the game. The new 13-minute video showcases the world of Haven Springs record store through the eyes of the main character, Alex.

The gameplay gives the player a glimpse of what to expect when interacting with new characters in the series' new title, and how Alex can use her powers to read people's emotions. Square Enix describes what fans can expect in the new story on its official website as a new exciting mystery.

When her brother dies in a so-called accident, she must embrace her volatile power to find the truth — and reveal dark secrets buried by the town. As Alex, you'll discover the shocking secrets behind your brother’s death in an emotional roller-coaster of an adventure, using your psychic power of Empathy to change fate and change lives.

Life Is Strange: True Colors, releases Sept. 10, 2021 on Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Google's streaming platform, Stadia.

Along with the launch, Life Is Strange: True Colors will launch with a free DLC featuring the character Steph titled, 'Wavelengths', available Sept. 30, 2021. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will receive a release date at another time.

Deck Nine Games announced back in March 18, 2021 during its Square Enix Presents digital showcase, the development of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, featuring the original game and Life is Strange: Before the Strorm with updated visuals and improved lipsycing.

However a few weeks ago, Deck Nine Games announced the collection would be delayed to early 2022. This remaster also launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch when it finally releases.

In the original Life Is Strange, players take control of Maxine "Max" Caulfield, after discovering she has the ability to rewind time after witnessing the tragic death of her best friend. Life Is Strange: Before the Storm takes place before the original game and stars Chloe Price as she develops a relationship with the enigmatic Rachel Amber.

Check out the Life Is Strange: True Colors gameplay trailer below:

