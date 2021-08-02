Life is Strange: True Colors is expected to be released on September 10 for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and Google Stadia.

Looks like Life is Strange: True Colors is sending players on a picture-perfect adventure. Square Enix and Deck Nine have released a new trailer detailing the new Rocky Mountain setting of Haven Springs, Colorado.

The trailer showcases the small town in the fashion of a beautiful vacation advert. Steph, our guide in the trailer, explains all the different places players will be able to visit and all the activities available to participate in. Main Street is where all the hustle and bustle takes place; from ice cream shops to cycling to flower shops and beautifully painted frescos, Haven Springs has it all.

There’s also the new bar called Black Lantern, where I imagine players will be spending a lot of time getting to know the locals and participating in arcade-style games. A radio station is available for music lovers, where Steph keeps things running by providing the latest trends in music and announcing the latest events of the town, such as roleplaying and the town’s spring festival. Fans will have a lot of options to choose from when exploring the beautiful, picturesque mountain setting this September.

The main storyline will follow Alex Chen, a highly empathetic individual who can literally feel the emotions of others as she attempts to solve her brother’s mysterious death. Alex eventually makes her way to Haven Springs, where she experiences what this small lively town has to offer while making friends in the process.

The game will be released in its complete form instead of the series’ traditional episodic release schedule. However, it will be divided into five chapters for players to experience in smaller segments. The Deluxe Edition will feature an exclusive story called Wavelengths where Steph is the main protagonist. There will also be an Ultimate Edition that will include remastered versions of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Life is Strange: True Colors is expected to be released on September 10 for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Google Stadia. Check out the new trailer below:

