Welcome to Jurassic World. A world built to bring the extinct reptiles to life. On June 10, 2022, Jurassic World Dominion premiered, bringing the monumental trilogy Jurassic World to an end. Past legacy leads from Jurassic Park returned to reprise their roles in the final film, where these wild dinosaurs now appeared alongside humans.

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Director Colin Trevorrow On Which Dinosaur Is The Strongest, Deleted Scenes & Easter Eggs

What started as a new theme park for visitors to see dinosaurs close-up turned into an unforgettable nightmare. The Jurassic World films followed Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), a park operations manager, and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), an animal behaviorist. Besides confronting challenges with dinosaurs escaping from their enclosures, these main characters and the rest of the characters learned some important life lessons. These lessons don't just apply to handling dinosaurs.

Humanity Should Not Wield Too Much Power

Image via Universal Pictures

In Jurassic World (2015), scientists were developing the next attraction that would keep attracting visitors back to the park. Genetically modified DNA evolved the dinosaurs to be stronger and fiercer than before. There was nothing stopping humans from developing these animals.

At one point, these experiments did get out of control, where Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) reassured Simon Masrani (Irrfan Khan) (in Jurassic World) that these weren't monsters, "Monster is a relative term. To a canary, a cat is a monster. We're just used to being the cat." In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) explained that because people were carried away with their desire to achieve power and wealth, they didn't account for the severe consequences of those actions.

We Need to Respect the Animals that Live on This Planet

Image via Universal Pictures

In Jurassic World, Owen, the raptor wrangler, didn't intend to exert his authority over the raptors. His relationship with the creatures relied on "mutual respect," which is why one of the raptors, Blue, trusts him throughout the trilogy. He was one of the few characters to see these creatures not as laboratory experiments or an item worth selling.

In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the animals that didn't die on Isla Nublar, were captured by mercenaries. Their intentions were later revealed only to want to auction the dinosaurs, unaware of how dangerous they were. The dinosaurs were locked in a cage, but anything could have triggered them to escape. In a broader scope, these actions can be compared to how poachers hunt animals to sell them later for profit to the highest bidder.

Weigh the Pros and Cons of Decisions

Image via Universal Pictures

Claire's character arc changed from the beginning of Jurassic World to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. She no longer viewed dinosaurs just as experiments created in a lab but viewed them as distinctive creatures with their personality and traits. She couldn't bear witness to seeing them die.

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion': What Happens To Blue?

InJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Claire faced an important decision. She stood at the control board with the buttons that would open the cages. She unlocked each cell, and only one button separated her from opening the doors and freeing the dinosaurs. Before she had a chance to decide, Owen assured her that "there was no going back" once she pressed the button. Claire had to determine whether the dinosaurs' lives were worth saving, but Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) didn't weigh the pros and cons of her choice.

Trust the Team

Image via Amblin Entertainment

Across all three Jurassic World films, trust is the overarching theme. In Jurassic World, Claire trusted her team to monitor the gates at the park. Some of these team members would later join her in the Dinosaur Protection Group, which advocates for respecting dinosaurs as a species. While her trust with the team was already at the start of the series, she and Owen still needed to work on trusting each other, especially when she needed to save her nephews after the dinosaurs escaped.

Two of her team members Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda) and Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), joined her to travel to the island and try to save the dinosaurs. Each of the people Claire and Owen worked with had different knowledge about dinosaurs. In Jurassic World: Dominion, Maisie needed to trust Claire and Owen and that they only wanted to protect her.

"What Matters is What We Do Now"

Image via Amblin Entertainment

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom brought forth a volcano that would destroy the dinosaurs that lived on Isla Nublar. Some dinosaurs were transported off the island, and others died on the island. The last events happened in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where the gates were opened and freed the dinosaurs.

This unleashed an army of dinosaurs living in different parts of the world in Jurassic World: Dominion, a new threat for humans to worry about. Yet Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) shifted the focus from dwelling on the past to focusing on the future by saying the line, "If our world's going to survive, what matters is what we do now," in the Jurassic World: Dominion. Her line transcends past protecting the world from a dangerous threat and can be applied to any situation where people shouldn't cloud their minds with "could have" and "should have" thoughts. Instead, they should develop ways to handle the current situation at hand.

Learn from the Past

Image via Universal Pictures

Jurassic World wasn’t a spinoff from the 1993 film Jurassic Park. Jurassic World was a continuation set years after Jurassic Park, similar to how Top Gun: Maverick (2022) was set years after Top Gun (1986). Jurassic Park set the stage for the possibility of bringing back an extinct reptile into the modern world.

RELATED: How the Jurassic Park Sequels Defy The Ecology of The Original Film

Jurassic Park initiated the idea of bringing a reptile that roamed the earth more than 66 million years ago to the modern age. Even though the dinosaurs were locked in a facility on the secluded island of Isla Nubar, this wasn’t a match for the mighty T. rex that managed to free himself from the cage. Jurassic World might have strengthened its security, but it didn't account for the security strength to withstand hybrid versions of dinosaurs that were stronger than their predecessors.

"Life Finds a Way"

Image via Universal Pictures

The most famous quote from Jurassic Park is as iconic as its soundtrack. Ian first delivered the line "Life finds a way" in Jurassic Park, but this line still holds true for the trilogy films. The quote means that species and nature will prevail over the conditions or obstacles they confront.

The line appears in a deleted scene for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom film with Ian speaking to the U.S. Senate on the appropriate ways of handling the volcano eruption on Isla Nublar. Despite the quote not appearing in the final film, Ian's argument still stands that dinosaurs have already begun adapting to this new environment, even if it was radically different from the one they lived in years ago. Humans will need to find a way to adjust to this new situation. Similarly, this quote can be applied to how humans adapt to environmental changes (such as the results of natural disasters) that have occurred throughout history.

KEEP READING: 5 Life Lessons The Original 'Saved By The Bell' Taught Us